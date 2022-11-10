ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidenu.com

Three matchups to watch against Purdue

After Northwestern (1-9, 1-5 B1G) suffered a brutal 31-3 loss at the hands of Minnesota, the ‘Cats will now have to turn their attention to another quality opponent on the road. Purdue (6-4, 4-3 B1G) is hoping to build upon the momentum gained by the Boilermakers’ 31-24 upset of then-No. 21 Illinois in Champaign. Northwestern will look to be “spoilermakers” against the Boilermakers on Saturday, while Purdue continues its march toward a berth in the Big Ten Championship game. Below are the three most important matchups for Saturday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
insidenu.com

Rapid Reaction: Northwestern defeats Penn 63-55 in its home opener

EVANSTON, Ill. — After a crushing blowout on the road, Northwestern (1-1, 0-0 B1G) put on a reassuring performance at home, beating Penn (1-1, 0-0 Ivy) 63-55. Joe McKeown’s squad had a balanced scoring attack throughout the afternoon. Courtney Shaw led the way with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and eight rebounds. Kaylah Rainey added 11 points and four assists, while Paige Mott, Sydney Wood and Caileigh Walsh each had nine points.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy