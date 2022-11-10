ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Court orders Arizona business to pay $521K in back wages to 253 employees

PHOENIX — An Arizona-based home care provider has been ordered to pay over $521,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 253 employees. Urgent Home Care Inc, which gives in-home care to older adults, denied employees overtime by only paying straight-time rates for overtime hours worked, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

If you’re selling your home, watch out for the ‘mortgage wire fraud’ scam

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You’ve finally found the perfect place to call home. You’ve got your down payment ready after years of savings. You’re just about to close the deal when a con artist dupes you into paying them thousands instead. “It’s such a big issue,” Deanne Rymarowicz said. She’s the associate counsel for the National Association of Realtors.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for PPP loan fraud

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution after committing paycheck protection loan fraud. Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced on Monday to prison, ordered to pay $327,448 in restitution, and surrender her 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 and 2018 Dodge Challenger. Strong also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She had applied for and received loans from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic while actively falsifying employee information, wage information, and bank statements. In total, Strong held 17 different loans worth more than $3.5 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Nine individuals indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering

Back on Sept. 28, a grand jury in Phoenix returned a 34-count indictment against nine individuals for drug trafficking and money laundering. A 2021 investigation revealed that Martinez-Aviles, M.D.; Porras-Ochoa; Ochoa; Moore; Quijada; Thomas and Pimentel each conspired to distribute oxycodone knowingly and intentionally, and to distribute promethazine-codeine outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Goodyear police shoot, kill man allegedly attempting suicide with knife

PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man was killed when allegedly attempting suicide by stabbing himself with a knife on Saturday. Goodyear officers were dispatched to a residential home where they found a suicidal subject who was stabbing himself with a knife,...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12 News

Mesa setting new rules to prohibit 'police interference'

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa City Council has introduced an ordinance that prohibits citizens from interfering or hindering with a police officer's duties. Mesa police claim it has experienced a rise in police interference in recent years, including incidents of people filming officers up close. As a result, the...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police find deceased fetus in middle of street

PHOENIX — Police found a deceased fetus in the middle of a Phoenix street early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of an injured person and a child in the street near Washington Street and Seventh Avenue just before 1 a.m. When authorities arrived on the...
PHOENIX, AZ
proclaimerscv.com

Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother

A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old at apartment in Mesa

PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting an 18-year-old at an apartment party in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Joe Rim, 20, was booked into jail Thursday afternoon and held on a $1 million bond for second degree murder, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ

