Phoenix woman gets prison time for spending pandemic relief on luxurious car
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining loans from the government's Paycheck Protection Program. Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced last week to spend five years in prison after she...
KTAR.com
Court orders Arizona business to pay $521K in back wages to 253 employees
PHOENIX — An Arizona-based home care provider has been ordered to pay over $521,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 253 employees. Urgent Home Care Inc, which gives in-home care to older adults, denied employees overtime by only paying straight-time rates for overtime hours worked, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
AZFamily
If you’re selling your home, watch out for the ‘mortgage wire fraud’ scam
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You’ve finally found the perfect place to call home. You’ve got your down payment ready after years of savings. You’re just about to close the deal when a con artist dupes you into paying them thousands instead. “It’s such a big issue,” Deanne Rymarowicz said. She’s the associate counsel for the National Association of Realtors.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for PPP loan fraud
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution after committing paycheck protection loan fraud. Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced on Monday to prison, ordered to pay $327,448 in restitution, and surrender her 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 and 2018 Dodge Challenger. Strong also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She had applied for and received loans from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic while actively falsifying employee information, wage information, and bank statements. In total, Strong held 17 different loans worth more than $3.5 million.
AZFamily
1 woman dead, 4 injured after rideshare driver crashes in to DPS trooper vehicle
While interacting with him, an officer shot him, investigators said. How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security...
At least two hurt in multi-vehicle crash at US 60 and Gilbert Road
At least two people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning near US 60 and Gilbert Road in Mesa.
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
West Valley View
Nine individuals indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering
Back on Sept. 28, a grand jury in Phoenix returned a 34-count indictment against nine individuals for drug trafficking and money laundering. A 2021 investigation revealed that Martinez-Aviles, M.D.; Porras-Ochoa; Ochoa; Moore; Quijada; Thomas and Pimentel each conspired to distribute oxycodone knowingly and intentionally, and to distribute promethazine-codeine outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
KTAR.com
Goodyear police shoot, kill man allegedly attempting suicide with knife
PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man was killed when allegedly attempting suicide by stabbing himself with a knife on Saturday. Goodyear officers were dispatched to a residential home where they found a suicidal subject who was stabbing himself with a knife,...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Longtime Maricopa County recorder weighs in on the election process
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is the second largest voting jurisdiction in the country. If anyone knows what it’s like to go through this election process, it’s former county recorder Helen Purcell. Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a...
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
Mesa setting new rules to prohibit 'police interference'
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa City Council has introduced an ordinance that prohibits citizens from interfering or hindering with a police officer's duties. Mesa police claim it has experienced a rise in police interference in recent years, including incidents of people filming officers up close. As a result, the...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police find deceased fetus in middle of street
PHOENIX — Police found a deceased fetus in the middle of a Phoenix street early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of an injured person and a child in the street near Washington Street and Seventh Avenue just before 1 a.m. When authorities arrived on the...
KTAR.com
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh gains ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Republican Abe Hamadeh gained ground on Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general Sunday evening with Maricopa County’s vote update. Mayes had about 50.2% of the vote, with Hamadeh at 49.8% as of 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
proclaimerscv.com
Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother
A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old at apartment in Mesa
PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting an 18-year-old at an apartment party in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Joe Rim, 20, was booked into jail Thursday afternoon and held on a $1 million bond for second degree murder, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
arizonasuntimes.com
Calls Emerge for Maricopa County Officials to Resign or Be Recalled After Election Problems
Activists are calling for resignations and recalls as Arizonans – along with the nation – await Maricopa County election officials’ announcements of the definitive results from Tuesday’s 2022 general election. The state’s most populous county said that 30 percent of voting machine tabulation problems, causing lines...
