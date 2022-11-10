ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game

In the immediate aftermath of the Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield had an interesting celebration. Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years

Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Breaking: Injury Update For Rams Star Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams might have lost their best offensive player on Sunday afternoon. Cooper Kupp, one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League, has gone down with a leg injury. He appeared to be in serious pain on Sunday afteroon. The All-Pro wide receiver suffered the...
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy's Outfit Today

Today is a big day for Mike McCarthy. The former Green Bay Packers head coach has returned to his old stomping grounds. McCarthy and the Cowboys are set to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. Ahead of kickoff, McCarthy has gone viral. "Mike McCarthy has arrived at Lambeau Field,"...
Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45

The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45. Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week. He was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shot Down Crazy Theory

No, Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend is not a witch. Earlier this year, the Green Bay packers quarterback was linked to a woman named Blu. However, the internet seemed to be convinced that she went by Blu of Earth and that she might be a witch. Seriously. But the rumored girlfriend...
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Video: Josh Allen's Reaction To Overtime Loss Is Going Viral

Josh Allen's interception in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in overtime sealed a 33-30 loss for the Buffalo Bills. It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen in the last two weeks and the third-straight game with two interceptions for the star signal caller. Allen remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, but his penchant for coughing up the ball has to be a concern for Bills fans.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Career Admission

Erin Andrews is currently on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers game. The longtime sports reporter has been one of the voices of FOX's No. 1 NFL game of the week for several years now. However, she started her career in the college football world. Andrews...
NFL World Reacts To Bills, Vikings Officiating Mistake

It didn't take long for the NFL to admit a major error on the final possession of regulation in this afternoon's Bills-Vikings game. NFL VP of Officiating Walter Anderson said postgame that Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis did not actually catch a key pass near the sideline on his team's last drive of the fourth quarter. The play was not reviewed, and the Bills eventually sent the game to overtime with a field goal.
Nebraska Coach Carted Off After Unfortunate Hit On Sideline

It's not often you see a football coach gutting through injury on Saturdays, but that's just what Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is doing after taking a tough sideline hit vs. Michigan. The 65-year-old got rolled up on and was clearly hurt on the play, but remained on the sideline...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

