Britain to urge G20 for coordinated action vs rising living costs
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on his G20 counterparts for coordinated global action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living, the UK embassy in Jakarta said in a statement. “Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to Russia turning off...
Advisor to Brazil’s Lula asks U.S. to support postponed IDB election
BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A key advisor to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sent a letter to the United States asking for its support to postpone the Nov. 20 election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), two sources told Reuters. The letter was...
Ghana’s finance minister set to present budget despite calls for dismissal
ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana’s embattled finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta plans to present his 2023 budget statement this month, a ruling party official said on Friday, despite demands by ruling party and opposition figures that he resign. Ofori-Atta has come under fire as Ghana suffers its worst economic crisis...
British officials likely to visit India next month for FTA talks – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – British officials are likely to visit India in December with the aim of concluding talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries in about four months, two Indian government sources said, after the nations missed their initial timeline. A trade agreement between...
Netanyahu formally tasked with forming new Israeli government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially tasked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday with forming a new government, citing recommendations he received from other parliament members after a strong showing in a Nov 1 election. In a televised ceremony, Herzog noted Netanyahu’s corruption trial – in...
Lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar wins Slovenian presidential vote – preliminary results
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) – Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer and former TV presenter won the second round of presidential election, and will become the Alpine country’s first female president, preliminary result showed. Pirc Musar won 53.87 percent of the votes in the runoff, while her rival right-wing politician and...
Slovenia’s election may produce first woman president
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) – Slovenians were voting on Sunday in a presidential election runoff, with former TV presenter Natasa Pirc Musar hoping to beat right-wing politician Andze Logar and become the country’s first woman president. Although Logar came first in the first round on Oct. 23, opinion polls have...
BOJ Governor Kuroda vows to continue monetary easing for now
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would stick to monetary easing to support the economy for the time being so as to achieve sustainable and stable inflation accompanied by wage growth. “We are at a stage where we will continue...
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
Russia bans entry to 200 U.S. nationals, including Biden’s relatives, press secretary
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had banned 200 U.S. nationals from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of U.S. President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington. It said it had banned entry by Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian...
Australian PM takes 'goodwill' into meeting with China's Xi
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will soon meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first face-to-face talks between the nations' leaders in five years
Japan and US agree to strengthen alliance amid geopolitical tensions
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at a meeting on Sunday to strengthen their countries’ alliance amid shared concerns over a rise in geopolitical tensions. The two met on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast...
Biden discusses security pact, Taiwan Strait with Australian PM
(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed their security pact and issues surrounding the Taiwan Strait, the White House said. The AUKUS security pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia is seen as an effort by the...
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually – CNBC Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. “He is unable to attend because…there are incidents in the United States and he must...
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA (Reuters) -Cyprus’s Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. “The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors,” a statement from the Commission said.
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling hike by lame-duck Congress would be ‘great’
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that the Democrats’ clinching of U.S. Senate control makes things easier for the Biden administration, but she would still like to see a debt ceiling increase approved before year-end in Congress’s post-election “lame duck” session.
Germany’s IG Metall union calls for further strikes on Monday
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s IG Metall union on Sunday called for new strikes on Monday in its ongoing wage dispute. The so-called warning strikes will take place at targeted locations in the states of Hesse, Thuringia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the union said. The union, which represents metal and electric...
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the...
