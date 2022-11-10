Read full article on original website
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Brandon Marshall says Raiders’ Josh McDaniels is ‘definitely not suited to be a head coach’
Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall says Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who he played for in Denver in 2009, is “not suited” to be a head coach.
Cowboys BREAKING: New RB Moves to Roster; Tony Pollard 'The Man' Over Injured Ezekiel Elliott at Packers?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard continues to prove why he's deserving of being a No. 1 option in the NFL. Coach Mike McCarthy has taken notice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
10NEWS
How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany
MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
Cowboys to Claim 1st-Round D-Lineman Jerry Tillery?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Bears' Justin Fields Has More Rushing Yards Than Three NFL Teams
Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a machine on the ground. He has more rushing yards this season than three NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jeff Saturday Makes Official Decision On Matt Ryan's Role With The Colts
Newly-hired interim head coach Jeff Saturday just made his first major decision as leader of the Indianapolis Colts. Jeff Saturday, hired earlier this week following the Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich, is reportedly bringing one of Indianapolis' veterans back into the fold in Week 10. ...
Cowboys Shouldn't Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Beckham blowback for Cowboys, Luka lethargic for Mavs, arms race for Rangers and Crypto chaos, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones
In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game
The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
Bills BREAKING: QB Josh Allen Practices, Gets Official Injury Designation
The Buffalo Bills updated injury status for key players - including quarterback Josh Allen - includes two defenders who will miss the Vikings game.
Cleveland Browns Make Notable Running Back Roster Move
The Cleveland Browns have activated running back Jerome Ford from the injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Ford was placed on IR with an ankle injury on October 4 and was designated to return earlier this month. Ford, a fifth-round rookie in this year's class, appeared in the first...
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
The Chargers were defeated 22-16 to the 49ers Sunday night.
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear gameplan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with its ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
