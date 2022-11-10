ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Record-breaking temperatures send off our last 'warm' day of the season

By Isabella Hulsizer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Communities around West Michigan made history today. Plenty of sunshine and southerly winds bolstered temperatures much above average, and into high-temperature record-breaking territory.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Holland has broken its high-temperature record. Holland rose to 75 degrees today, and its record high temperature was 73 in 2020. Grand Rapids rose to 75 degrees at the GRR Airport, breaking the previous 74-degree record set in 2020. Kalamazoo rose to 75 degrees, which ties with its 75-degree record set in 2020.

