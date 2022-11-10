Read full article on original website
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
Jaguars' Up-Down drill: Pointing out the good, the bad, the ugly from Kansas City Chiefs loss
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Jaguars’ 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Up: Arrowhead atmosphere – Even as the visiting team in a hostile environment, this is an invaluable experience for a franchise hellbent on becoming a playoff contender and future AFC South champion. Arrowhead Stadium is the closest thing the NFL has to a raucous college football atmosphere like in some SEC venues. Teams that aspire to being NFL elite have to...
'Humble-pied': Mike McCarthy stands by OT gamble, but Cowboys' loss to Packers sends glaring message about postseason viability
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Micah Parsons called his teammates' performance, or lack thereof, “disgusting.”. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referenced the “frustration” six times in a span of 4 minutes and 2 seconds. Quarterback Dak Prescott sat on the stool of his visitor’s locker with his...
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
The Chargers were defeated 22-16 to the 49ers Sunday night.
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear gameplan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with its ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected
Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...
Former Pro Bowler Joe Thomas calls Colts hiring Jeff Saturday 'disrespectful' to the NFL, other head coaches
The Indianapolis Colts hired former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, and the move has left many people baffled with the decision. Saturday's lack of coaching experience is why many were surprised that Colts owner Jim Irsay went with Saturday as the choice.
Colts' Kwity Paye: Forced out Sunday
Paye (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Paye did not practice Friday and was considered questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, though it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue during the contest. The second-year defensive end did not log a defensive statistic before exiting, and his absence should leave Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to see increased usage in the second half. Paye's next chance to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Bumped up from practice squad
Mondeaux (leg) was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Mondeaux hasn't played since Week 4, when he was carted off the field due to a leg injury. He has since recovered after reverting to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance with the active roster. He'll provide depth for the defensive line in Sunday's game with the Texans.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Not available for backup duties
Bridgewater (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to be inactive this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bridgewater was a limited participant in Friday's practice after a chronic knee issue flared up on him, and while the injury isn't considered a serious one, the Dolphins are inclined to err on the side of caution with the veteran signal-caller by keeping him out this week. Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will likely step in for Bridgewater as the backup to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Titans' C.J. Board: Will suit up vs. Denver
Tennessee elevated Board from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. After joining the Titans' practice squad back in October, Board is set to see his first game action of 2022 in Week 10. With rookie first-rounder Treylon Burks also back in the fold for Sunday's game though, Board doesn't have a clear path to targets.
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
49ers vs. Chargers score: San Francisco's defense shuts Justin Herbert, L.A. offense down en route to win
The San Francisco 49ers are above .500 on the season at 5-4 after taking down the Los Angeles Chargers, 22-16. Kyle Shanahan's team found itself trailing at the half, but enjoyed a dominant final two quarters where the offense put up 12 points while the defensive side of the ball left L.A. scoreless en route to the win.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Overshadowed by Jefferson
Thielen caught five of seven targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over Buffalo. Thielen finished fourth on the team in targets behind Justin Jefferson (16), K.J. Osborn (11) and T.J. Hockenson (10). Jefferson dominated to the tune of 193 yards and one touchdown, but no other Viking reached 50 yards or found the end zone. Thielen's nose for the end zone has been key to his fantasy success in recent years -- he totaled 24 touchdowns over the previous two campaigns -- but he's scored only twice in 2022. Ending a touchdown drought that dates back to Week 6 won't be easy in Week 11 against the tough Dallas defense.
