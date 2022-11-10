ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Nobody’s calling this the Group of Death. Maybe they should — it’s the only one in which all four teams are ranked inside FIFA’s Top 20. Highest finish: Winner (1966) Key players: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane. What we’re excited to watch: England enters the...
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
FOX Sports

Morocco midfielder Harit hurts knee, doubtful for World Cup

MONACO (AP) — Morocco's Amine Harit appears doubtful for the World Cup after the Marseille midfielder came off on a stretcher during his side's 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday. The 25-year-old Harit, who has made 16 international appearances for his country, fell down clutching...
FOX Sports

Injured Mané in Senegal's World Cup squad; Bayern concerned

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cissé gambled on one of the world's best forwards being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich. Cissé said...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes the 'ultimate competitor' - Jos Buttler

Captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as the "ultimate competitor" after the all-rounder took England to T20 World Cup glory in Melbourne. Stokes' 52 not out led England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. It comes after his match-winning heroics in the 2019 50-over World Cup final and the Headingley...
The Guardian

Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic

On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
FOX Sports

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year

MILAN (AP) — Only AC Milan will end the year less than 10 points behind runaway Serie A leader Napoli. An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina on Sunday to remain eight points adrift of Napoli, which beat Udinese 3-2 the previous day.
FOX Sports

Lens moves 2 points behind PSG, Rennes beats Toulouse 2-1

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Lens moved within two points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by beating Clermont 2-1 on Saturday. Striker Wesley Said equalized on the hour and midfielder Seko Fofana added the second goal in the 68th minute, after Clermont took a surprise lead late in the first half.
ESPN

'Don't call me!': Man City boss Pep Guardiola tells managers who want to rest players ahead of World Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told national team managers hopeful of having their World Cup players rested this weekend: "Don't call me!" There is one last round of Premier League fixtures before the tournament starts but Guardiola has rejected the idea that he could give a helping hand to the countries heading to Qatar by rotating his squad when he picks his team to play Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Daily Mail

Wayne Pivac's side will wave off the Welsh football team as they head out to Qatar but his side are lacking the same excitement and energy after last week's demolition by New Zealand

The Wales football team roll out of the Vale Resort near Cardiff on Monday. Destination: Qatar. Among those due to wave them off towards a first World Cup since 1958? Wayne Pivac's rugby squad, who train next door. 'Hopefully, they will bring it back!' Taulupe Faletau said. These are heady...
BBC

K﻿lopp on Alexander-Arnold's call-up, Kelleher and monitoring players at the World Cup

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday. When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, Klopp said: "Trent is now 24 and has played in quite a few finals, in important games where you have to defend. Against Chelsea in the final for example he was incredibly intense."
The Guardian

European roundup: Bayern ensure top spot, Napoli cling on for nervy victory

Bayern Munich eased past Schalke 2-0 to make sure of top spot going into the World Cup break as they hunt a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga crown. The Bavarians, who fielded a starting lineup consisting entirely of World Cup-bound players, scored once in each half, through Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, with the Germany international Jamal Musiala delivering both assists.
FOX Sports

Chinese tennis player suspended on corruption charges

LONDON (AP) — Chinese player Baoluo Zheng has been provisionally suspended pending corruption charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday. The precise nature of the charges was not disclosed. The 21-year-old Zheng has a career-high No. 525 ranking in doubles by the ATP. The ITIA said Zheng “is...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Almoez Ali named in Qatar squad by hosts

Qatar's all-time top scorer Almoez Ali is set to lead his side's attack at the 2022 World Cup after being named in their 26-man squad. Ali has 42 goals in 85 games for his country, who are hosting the tournament. Manager Felix Sanchez has named a squad who all play...

