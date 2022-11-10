Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
Nobody’s calling this the Group of Death. Maybe they should — it’s the only one in which all four teams are ranked inside FIFA’s Top 20. Highest finish: Winner (1966) Key players: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane. What we’re excited to watch: England enters the...
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
FOX Sports
Morocco midfielder Harit hurts knee, doubtful for World Cup
MONACO (AP) — Morocco's Amine Harit appears doubtful for the World Cup after the Marseille midfielder came off on a stretcher during his side's 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday. The 25-year-old Harit, who has made 16 international appearances for his country, fell down clutching...
FOX Sports
Injured Mané in Senegal's World Cup squad; Bayern concerned
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cissé gambled on one of the world's best forwards being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich. Cissé said...
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham
Manchester United’s travelling squad to face Fulham has been revealed.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: I feel betrayed by Manchester United, have no respect for Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo says he "doesn't respect" Erik ten Hag and claims the Manchester United manager tried to force him out in the summer. In an explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag, the club and former interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The 37-year-old was suspended by Ten Hag...
Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea
The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China's national anthem
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes the 'ultimate competitor' - Jos Buttler
Captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as the "ultimate competitor" after the all-rounder took England to T20 World Cup glory in Melbourne. Stokes' 52 not out led England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. It comes after his match-winning heroics in the 2019 50-over World Cup final and the Headingley...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
FOX Sports
Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year
MILAN (AP) — Only AC Milan will end the year less than 10 points behind runaway Serie A leader Napoli. An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina on Sunday to remain eight points adrift of Napoli, which beat Udinese 3-2 the previous day.
FOX Sports
Lens moves 2 points behind PSG, Rennes beats Toulouse 2-1
PARIS (AP) — Second-place Lens moved within two points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by beating Clermont 2-1 on Saturday. Striker Wesley Said equalized on the hour and midfielder Seko Fofana added the second goal in the 68th minute, after Clermont took a surprise lead late in the first half.
ESPN
'Don't call me!': Man City boss Pep Guardiola tells managers who want to rest players ahead of World Cup
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told national team managers hopeful of having their World Cup players rested this weekend: "Don't call me!" There is one last round of Premier League fixtures before the tournament starts but Guardiola has rejected the idea that he could give a helping hand to the countries heading to Qatar by rotating his squad when he picks his team to play Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Wayne Pivac's side will wave off the Welsh football team as they head out to Qatar but his side are lacking the same excitement and energy after last week's demolition by New Zealand
The Wales football team roll out of the Vale Resort near Cardiff on Monday. Destination: Qatar. Among those due to wave them off towards a first World Cup since 1958? Wayne Pivac's rugby squad, who train next door. 'Hopefully, they will bring it back!' Taulupe Faletau said. These are heady...
BBC
Klopp on Alexander-Arnold's call-up, Kelleher and monitoring players at the World Cup
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday. When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, Klopp said: "Trent is now 24 and has played in quite a few finals, in important games where you have to defend. Against Chelsea in the final for example he was incredibly intense."
European roundup: Bayern ensure top spot, Napoli cling on for nervy victory
Bayern Munich eased past Schalke 2-0 to make sure of top spot going into the World Cup break as they hunt a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga crown. The Bavarians, who fielded a starting lineup consisting entirely of World Cup-bound players, scored once in each half, through Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, with the Germany international Jamal Musiala delivering both assists.
FOX Sports
Chinese tennis player suspended on corruption charges
LONDON (AP) — Chinese player Baoluo Zheng has been provisionally suspended pending corruption charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday. The precise nature of the charges was not disclosed. The 21-year-old Zheng has a career-high No. 525 ranking in doubles by the ATP. The ITIA said Zheng “is...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Almoez Ali named in Qatar squad by hosts
Qatar's all-time top scorer Almoez Ali is set to lead his side's attack at the 2022 World Cup after being named in their 26-man squad. Ali has 42 goals in 85 games for his country, who are hosting the tournament. Manager Felix Sanchez has named a squad who all play...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England no longer starstruck by New Zealand, says Tara-Jane Stanley
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v New Zealand. Venue: York Community Stadium, York Date: Monday,14 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.
