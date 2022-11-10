Man shot by Winter Haven police officer

WINTER HAVEN — A 43-year-old man was shot by a Winter Haven Police Department officer on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Winter Haven police responded to a call around 3:40 a.m. Thursday morning involving a female allegedly choked and pushed into a wall by Jason Pickles. When officers arrived at Haven of Lake Deer Apartments, located at 350 24th St. NW in Winter Haven, Pickles had already left the area.

When Pickles returned to the apartment complex later that morning, officers attempted to get him to step out of his vehicle. Pickles refused and sped off, according to police.

Suspect shoots deputy: Video shows harrowing moment when suspect shoots Polk County deputy in the vest

Deputy dies on duty: Polk sheriff's deputy killed by friendly fire serving warrant in Polk City

Winter Haven officers said when they later found Pickles at the apartment complex he sped through the parking toward an officer and the officer fired his weapon, hitting Pickles.

Pickles drove away lot striking another vehicle before exiting the parking lot. Police were able to block Pickles' vehicle in the parking area of Wellington Condominiums along Lake Howard Drive.

Officers administered treatment of Pickles' injuries until EMS arrived. He was later transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Once released from the hospital, police said Pickles will be charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a felony count of resisting arrest with violence.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Shooting Team, which includes detectives from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the incident. The Winter Haven Police Department will conduct its own internal administrative investigation.

Also: 2 men wounded by gunfire in Winter Haven. But were they shot by each other or an officer?

The officer who shot Pickles has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete. The officer's name has not been released as the department is claiming he's protected under Florida's Marsy Law, according to police spokeswoman Jamie Brown.

The Florida Supreme Court will hear a case in December to decide whether police officers involved in fatal shootings have the right shield their identity from the public under Marsy's Law .

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Man shot by Winter Haven police officer