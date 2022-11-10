ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Man shot by Winter Haven police officer

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

WINTER HAVEN — A 43-year-old man was shot by a Winter Haven Police Department officer on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Winter Haven police responded to a call around 3:40 a.m. Thursday morning involving a female allegedly choked and pushed into a wall by Jason Pickles. When officers arrived at Haven of Lake Deer Apartments, located at 350 24th St. NW in Winter Haven, Pickles had already left the area.

When Pickles returned to the apartment complex later that morning, officers attempted to get him to step out of his vehicle. Pickles refused and sped off, according to police.

Suspect shoots deputy: Video shows harrowing moment when suspect shoots Polk County deputy in the vest

Deputy dies on duty: Polk sheriff's deputy killed by friendly fire serving warrant in Polk City

Winter Haven officers said when they later found Pickles at the apartment complex he sped through the parking toward an officer and the officer fired his weapon, hitting Pickles.

Pickles drove away lot striking another vehicle before exiting the parking lot. Police were able to block Pickles' vehicle in the parking area of Wellington Condominiums along Lake Howard Drive.

Officers administered treatment of Pickles' injuries until EMS arrived. He was later transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Once released from the hospital, police said Pickles will be charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a felony count of resisting arrest with violence.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Shooting Team, which includes detectives from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the incident. The Winter Haven Police Department will conduct its own internal administrative investigation.

Also: 2 men wounded by gunfire in Winter Haven. But were they shot by each other or an officer?

The officer who shot Pickles has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete. The officer's name has not been released as the department is claiming he's protected under Florida's Marsy Law, according to police spokeswoman Jamie Brown.

The Florida Supreme Court will hear a case in December to decide whether police officers involved in fatal shootings have the right shield their identity from the public under Marsy's Law .

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Man shot by Winter Haven police officer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO: Juvenile shot, killed in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was killed early Friday morning. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a juvenile suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
SEFFNER, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Sheriff is Giving Away Free Turkeys for Thanksgiving

BARTOW — With inflation stubbornly high and many families still recovering from the brutal impact of Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, a lot of families in Central Florida are struggling to pay all their bills and may not have any disposable income during this upcoming holiday season, including for Thanksgiving. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is again ready to lend them a hand.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Cops Corner 11.10.22

This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate a missing bicycle, a stolen purse and a broken window. Theft: An officer met with the manager of a business who advised that the catalytic converter was stolen from one of their work trucks. BYE-CYCLE. 100 block of S. Collins St.
PLANT CITY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy