Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deputies: Thieves asked woman for ride, stole car
A woman had her car stolen from her in Jenison on Sunday, deputies say.
WWMT
Muskegon man steals car and attacks Sheriff's deputy, considered dangerous
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the whereabouts of a Muskegon man, who fled after attacking a deputy. Randy Allen Rinard, 45, was questioned inside the Lakewood Quick Stop Saturday, after deputies believed he was responsible for a stolen vehicle. Located: Missing man found safe, Wyoming...
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
WWMT
Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
Were two shootings in two days connected?
Kent County sheriff's detectives are trying to determine if a series of recent shootings in the area around East Kentwood High School are related.
WWMT
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A 21-year-old is dead following an early Friday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
WWMT
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
MSP: No threat after death near Fremont
Police say there is not believed to be an outstanding threat after a death south of Fremont Friday.
GRPD: 1 injured in early Saturday morning shooting
One man was injured in a shooting that happened in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
8 juveniles arrested after Gaines Twp. shooting, car crashes into GR house
Authorities say a shooting in Gaines Township led to a police chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a Grand Rapids home and eight juveniles being arrested.
Body found by dumpster in Lansing Township was dragged out of truck
Police are searching for two people in a pickup truck who allegedly abandoned a dead person next to a dumpster.
Family, friends remember mother shot and killed in Grand Rapids
Family and friends gathered in Grand Rapids Friday night to remember the life of a woman who was shot and killed last month.
2 teen suspects in custody after third shot during robbery attempt
Two teens who ran away after a third was shot when they tried to rob a convenience store in Wyoming last week have been found, police say.
WWMT
Vicksburg man dead after crashing into tree on Sprinkle Road
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township, troopers said. The man was driving a 2002 red Subaru when he...
WWMTCw
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
'It was like she was on a different planet' | Detective testifies Ionia woman was confused after deadly crash involving bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia woman charged with killing two bicyclists during a Make-a-Wish bicycle tour in July will be heading to trial. Mandy Benn, 42, is facing 15 charges including two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Edward Erikson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
GRPD: Fisherman finds body in Grand River
Authorities say a fisherman came upon a body in the Grand River in Grand Rapids Friday morning.
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 21, killed in shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of person killed in a shooting early Friday. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 11, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Salter arrived at a Kalamazoo hospital around 3 a.m., where he died from his injuries....
Comments / 0