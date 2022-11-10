ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

WWMT

Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
WWMT

Vicksburg man dead after crashing into tree on Sprinkle Road

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township, troopers said. The man was driving a 2002 red Subaru when he...
