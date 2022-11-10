ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

CFB world praises Harold Perkins’ epic day for LSU

The LSU Tigers came into Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just needing one victory in their last two games to win the SEC West and they did it. The Tigers defeated the Hogs 13-10 on a snowy day in Fayetteville. Their win officially knocks Alabama out of going to Atlanta and gives Ole Miss a slight chance to stay in the running with a victory Saturday over the Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 11-13-2022

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s segment of Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team sits down to recap the LSU game. Will Moclair and Kirk also get into high school football playoffs, potential upcoming commits, and so much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Harold Perkins' flu game? Brian Kelly reveals LSU LB 'threw up' prior to 4-sack performance at Arkansas

Harold Perkins had the best game of his brief career on Saturday as LSU slipped past Arkansas 13-10 in Fayetteville. The true freshman has been one of the Tigers’ bright spots throughout the season, with the Houston native and former 5-star recruit flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to LSU on National Signing Day in February. Against the Razorbacks, he exploded for 4 sacks of Arkansas quarterbacks and was a disruptive force all throughout the day, proving why he was such a priority for Brian Kelly upon the arrival of the former Notre Dame head coach. He also forced a pair of fumbles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman reacts to LSU loss, points to improved effort from last week: 'It came down to pride'

Sam Pittman said he saw a different Arkansas team this week, despite the loss to LSU, from the more disappointing loss to Liberty last week. “It came down to pride and it came down to passion for the game,” Pittman said. “I think you saw a passionate football team today. We lost. I think we saw a non-passionate football team last week.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
225batonrouge.com

Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.

Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
KHBS

2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs bracket

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs are underway. Twelve teams from 7-A's two divisions will compete in four rounds to determine the state champion. In the first round, Rogers will take on Northside, Conway will play Har-Ber, North Little Rock will face Southside and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theadvocate.com

Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener

Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB.com

1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say

Family members come together to give back to others for the holiday. Brian Kelly talks about close win over Arkansas (Full Interview) LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks about the game against Arkansas. 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge help fight the rise in youth violence. Emergency crews in...
GONZALES, LA

