This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy makes case for why Harold Perkins should be getting Heisman buzz
Greg McElroy watched on Saturday as LSU freshman LB Harold Perkins wreaked absolute havoc in the Arkansas backfield. Even playing with the flu, Perkins had a huge game, forcing 2 fumbles that helped LSU’s defense bail out the offense in a 13-10 victory in Fayetteville. After the game, McElroy...
Arkansas’s Field Was Very Icy Hours Ahead of LSU Game
The elements may have an impact on an early SEC game.
thecomeback.com
CFB world praises Harold Perkins’ epic day for LSU
The LSU Tigers came into Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just needing one victory in their last two games to win the SEC West and they did it. The Tigers defeated the Hogs 13-10 on a snowy day in Fayetteville. Their win officially knocks Alabama out of going to Atlanta and gives Ole Miss a slight chance to stay in the running with a victory Saturday over the Tide.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 11-13-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s segment of Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team sits down to recap the LSU game. Will Moclair and Kirk also get into high school football playoffs, potential upcoming commits, and so much more.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Harold Perkins' flu game? Brian Kelly reveals LSU LB 'threw up' prior to 4-sack performance at Arkansas
Harold Perkins had the best game of his brief career on Saturday as LSU slipped past Arkansas 13-10 in Fayetteville. The true freshman has been one of the Tigers’ bright spots throughout the season, with the Houston native and former 5-star recruit flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to LSU on National Signing Day in February. Against the Razorbacks, he exploded for 4 sacks of Arkansas quarterbacks and was a disruptive force all throughout the day, proving why he was such a priority for Brian Kelly upon the arrival of the former Notre Dame head coach. He also forced a pair of fumbles.
theadvocate.com
Inside the rise of LSU freshman Harold Perkins, an 'anomaly' just getting started
Soon after national signing day, LSU’s incoming freshmen received workouts from the strength and conditioning staff for them to use until they arrived on campus. Harold Perkins started doing them at his high school, and after about a week, he needed to get timed on a drill designed to measure speed and agility.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's win over Arkansas in the Battle for the Golden Boot
Brian Kelly could be coaching in an SEC Championship Game in his first season at LSU. Kelly’s Tigers stayed perfect against the SEC West, defeating Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday in Fayetteville. An Ole Miss loss to Alabama clinches the division title for the Tigers. Saturday’s win in the Battle...
Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
SEC Football: Looking at the finalists for five-star CB Desmond Ricks
One of the nation’s top cornerbacks in the 2023 class, Desmond Ricks recently released a final list that included three SEC Football schools, as well as a commitment date of December 23. A five-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida, Ricks was originally considered as the top cornerback...
SB Nation
Arkansas-LSU is so cold the players are drinking broth on the sidelines
The frozen tundra is normally associated with the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field, but this week it can be transferred to Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville. At kickoff today, the high was 41 degrees, which is REALLY FREAKING COLD. Before you ask, yes I am a Southerner and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman reacts to LSU loss, points to improved effort from last week: 'It came down to pride'
Sam Pittman said he saw a different Arkansas team this week, despite the loss to LSU, from the more disappointing loss to Liberty last week. “It came down to pride and it came down to passion for the game,” Pittman said. “I think you saw a passionate football team today. We lost. I think we saw a non-passionate football team last week.”
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Fordham’s Urgo wowed by No. 10 Arkansas
Arkansas forces 30 turnovers in overwhelming Fordham
KHBS
2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs bracket
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs are underway. Twelve teams from 7-A's two divisions will compete in four rounds to determine the state champion. In the first round, Rogers will take on Northside, Conway will play Har-Ber, North Little Rock will face Southside and...
theadvocate.com
Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener
Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
KPLC TV
Investigation underway following Jennings vs. Plaquemine playoff game incident
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game. IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game. The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25. The...
WAFB.com
1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say
Family members come together to give back to others for the holiday. Brian Kelly talks about close win over Arkansas (Full Interview) LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks about the game against Arkansas. 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge help fight the rise in youth violence. Emergency crews in...
