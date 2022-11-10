Harold Perkins had the best game of his brief career on Saturday as LSU slipped past Arkansas 13-10 in Fayetteville. The true freshman has been one of the Tigers’ bright spots throughout the season, with the Houston native and former 5-star recruit flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to LSU on National Signing Day in February. Against the Razorbacks, he exploded for 4 sacks of Arkansas quarterbacks and was a disruptive force all throughout the day, proving why he was such a priority for Brian Kelly upon the arrival of the former Notre Dame head coach. He also forced a pair of fumbles.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO