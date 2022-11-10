Natchitoches Central’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) teams traveled to Indianapolis, Ind., to compete at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo. NCHS students Kamia Pichon, Caden Conley and NCHS alum Colton Conley were awarded first place in the nation in the Marketing Plan Leadership Development Event, where they had to promote and present a marketing plan for a local company. The team chose Bella Nonna’s Olive Oil of Shreveport and utilized their public speaking and presentation skills to secure the national title. Team member Kamia Pichon says, “We were able to be successful because of our hard work and dedication. We have been developing this marketing plan since April and practicing daily. With the help of our advisors, we were able to create a successful marketing plan. Colton, Caden and I are incredibly grateful for this opportunity and everyone who helped us along the way.” Natchitoches Central is exceptionally proud of FFA for this accomplishment and looks forward to further building the Natchitoches Central chapter of FFA.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO