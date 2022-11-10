ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

City Council agenda for Nov. 14, 2022

Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SlW7rZvyKYWd8HpNw2fhg. Recordings for all city meeting videos will be posted to the City’s website. To watch the video, the user can subscribe to the City’s YouTube Channel @CityofNatchitoches LA or visit the city’s website link https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/meeting-videos.
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Central FFA team earns national recognition

Natchitoches Central’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) teams traveled to Indianapolis, Ind., to compete at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo. NCHS students Kamia Pichon, Caden Conley and NCHS alum Colton Conley were awarded first place in the nation in the Marketing Plan Leadership Development Event, where they had to promote and present a marketing plan for a local company. The team chose Bella Nonna’s Olive Oil of Shreveport and utilized their public speaking and presentation skills to secure the national title. Team member Kamia Pichon says, “We were able to be successful because of our hard work and dedication. We have been developing this marketing plan since April and practicing daily. With the help of our advisors, we were able to create a successful marketing plan. Colton, Caden and I are incredibly grateful for this opportunity and everyone who helped us along the way.” Natchitoches Central is exceptionally proud of FFA for this accomplishment and looks forward to further building the Natchitoches Central chapter of FFA.
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
