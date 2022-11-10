ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - A couple of officers in Zwolle were able to step in and the save the day for a woman who was giving birth. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Zwolle Police Department posted on its Facebook page congratulating Officers Ron Clemence and Auston Bliss for going above and beyond the call of duty. The two officers stepped up when emergency first responders were too far away to help.

