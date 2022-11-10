Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cross Country Trails - Providence, Calvary, and Cedar Creek Win Across Louisiana and ArkansasUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Volleyball World - Week 7Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Natchitoches Times
City Council agenda for Nov. 14, 2022
Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SlW7rZvyKYWd8HpNw2fhg. Recordings for all city meeting videos will be posted to the City’s website. To watch the video, the user can subscribe to the City’s YouTube Channel @CityofNatchitoches LA or visit the city’s website link https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/meeting-videos.
Shreveport Is Just an Hour Drive From an Old-Fashioned Christmas
Shreveport Is Only a 45-Minute Drive From an Old Fashioned Christmas. Everyone knows that if you want to experience an old-fashioned Christmas you travel to the small town of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Although the population in Natchitoches is just shy of 20,000, this town is the hub of wonderful Christmas experiences....
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
KTBS
Next stop for KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Natchitoches, La
NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14. We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights,...
kalb.com
Girls on the Run
Demons can’t dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern. The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tioga Archery Champs. City of Alexandria honors veterans. Updated:...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 10, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
Natchitoches Times
HELEN JORDAN HOLDEN
Helen Jordan Holden has earned her heavenly wings and has gone home to be with our Lord. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Natchitoches Community Care Center, Natchitoches Regional Hospital and Natchitoches Hospice Care for the care and comfort they have given to our Mother.
KSLA
Officers in Zwolle deliver baby
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - A couple of officers in Zwolle were able to step in and the save the day for a woman who was giving birth. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Zwolle Police Department posted on its Facebook page congratulating Officers Ron Clemence and Auston Bliss for going above and beyond the call of duty. The two officers stepped up when emergency first responders were too far away to help.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Updated high school playoff brackets for all eight divisions
The first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state football playoffs are in the books and the updated playoff brackets for all eight divisions can be accessed below. Both Ruston and Cedar Creek will head into week two of the playoffs this week, while Lincoln Prep’s season came...
KTBS
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
KSLA
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
kalb.com
Nine area teams move on to the 2nd round of the playoffs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We started with 13 local teams going into the playoffs, and after a night of rainy action, we are down to nine teams. The Many Tigers and St. Mary’s Tigers automatically advanced to the second round after securing a first-round bye. Leesville, Rosepine, Avoyelles, Winnfield,...
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Natchitoches rollover crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two vehicles collided on Hwy 6 in Natchitoches Parish Wednesday, injuring two people. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene on La. Hwy 6 West near Shady Grove Rd. around 8:00 a.m. The two-vehicle crash flipped one upside down and injured two people. Both were...
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
KSLA
Keithville man arrested for allegedly hitting school teacher with car
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) for allegedly hitting a school employee with his car. On Nov. 11, just after 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Keithville Elementary Middle School after the school reported a parent for acting erratically. Accordingly, Courtland Jackson, 36, was agitated due to school bus delays and in an attempt to cut the line and reportedly hit a school employee who was directing traffic.
kalb.com
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
KTBS
3-vehicle crash closes Natchitoches highway
FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. -- Five people have been taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the International Paper Red River Mill, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash has closed state Highway 480. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. The injured people...
