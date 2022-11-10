ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Flood threat for mountains, foothills in Nicole's wake

Mint Hill seeing the effects of Tropical Depression Nicole. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 18 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Marathon plans not affected by heavy rains brought by Nicole

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 9 hours ago. Rising water entered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole passes through the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds, there’s also the possibility of more severe weather and the threat of an isolated tornado. Neighbors in Iredell County dealt with that in August of last year and would rather not see anything like that again.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Nicole's remnants impacting Charlotte metro

Heavy rain is already causing issues in some parts of Boone and is only expected to get worse. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 18 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados

Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Emergency crews prepare for strong winds. Updated: 11 hours ago. Rock Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Preps underway in Charlotte to brace for Nicole

Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The family said they had a fire detector, but it hadn't yet been activated. High schools making changes to Friday football games. Updated: 10 hours ago. The changes come in the wake of tropical storm Nicole's expected...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas

The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole has progressed through the area, some power outages have impacted residents. According to Duke Energy spokesperson Logan Kureczka, the power outage numbers across the Carolinas picked up throughout the day as expected. Because the rain and wind picked up in some areas, it created...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina

Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire that was intentionally set in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, officials said in a series of tweets. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at the Beacon Hill Apartments, right off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road around midnight. Thirty...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Major delays on I-85 after crash involving 18-wheeler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic is starting to move on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte but there are major backups after a serious crash caused slowdowns in both directions Friday morning. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-85 north between Graham Street and Statesville Avenue around 5:30 a.m., state troopers said. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy