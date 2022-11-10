Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday, Tuesday due to cold temps, rain chances
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more dry day in the forecast before the rain returns on Tuesday. After Tuesday, the rest of this week is looks dry but chilly. First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, plus a wintry...
WBTV
Mild temperatures featured Saturday before colder weather moves in next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Now that we are done with the rain, we are gearing up for some much colder air to settle into the Carolinas. Mild and humid conditions will give way to sunshine and chilly temperatures after a cold front moves through our area this afternoon. Today: Becoming...
Raleigh News & Observer
Snow to blanket NC mountains, deep freeze in Charlotte, chilly in Triangle, NWS says
Snow and freezing rain could blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, a deep freeze could settle in Charlotte and near-arctic lows may chill the Triangle starting Sunday, the National Weather Service warned Saturday. The wintry weather forecast follows flooding in parts of the mountains from Tropical Depression Nicole. The...
WBTV
Flood threat for mountains, foothills in Nicole's wake
Mint Hill seeing the effects of Tropical Depression Nicole. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 18 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed...
WBTV
Charlotte Marathon plans not affected by heavy rains brought by Nicole
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 9 hours ago. Rising water entered...
WBTV
Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole passes through the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds, there’s also the possibility of more severe weather and the threat of an isolated tornado. Neighbors in Iredell County dealt with that in August of last year and would rather not see anything like that again.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days declared for Thursday, Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be mostly sunny and breezy again with cooler afternoon readings in the middle 60s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows near 50 degrees. Mostly sunny, cool breezes today. FIRST ALERT: Rain and wind Thursday into Friday. Sunshine, weekend cooling trend. Thursday...
WBTV
Nicole's remnants impacting Charlotte metro
Heavy rain is already causing issues in some parts of Boone and is only expected to get worse. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 18 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Will Start To Feel Tropical Storm Nicole During Tonight’s Panthers Game
Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida early this morning and has since been downgraded to Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is now expected to slowly decrease in power (unless it spends substantial time in the gulf of Mexico) as it swings up through Florida into Georgia and the Carolinas. The...
WBTV
Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados
Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Emergency crews prepare for strong winds. Updated: 11 hours ago. Rock Hill...
WBTV
Preps underway in Charlotte to brace for Nicole
Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The family said they had a fire detector, but it hadn't yet been activated. High schools making changes to Friday football games. Updated: 10 hours ago. The changes come in the wake of tropical storm Nicole's expected...
qcnews.com
Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas
The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
WBTV
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Nicole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole has progressed through the area, some power outages have impacted residents. According to Duke Energy spokesperson Logan Kureczka, the power outage numbers across the Carolinas picked up throughout the day as expected. Because the rain and wind picked up in some areas, it created...
I-485 Inner near Johnston Road in south Charlotte reopens after crash
A crash closed Interstate-485 near Johnston Road Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, according to NCDOT.
Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
I-485 Outer near I-77 reopens in south Charlotte following deadly crash
Paramedics pronounced one victim deceased on the scene; they are treating three others.
kiss951.com
The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina
Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
WBTV
South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire that was intentionally set in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, officials said in a series of tweets. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at the Beacon Hill Apartments, right off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road around midnight. Thirty...
Major delays on I-85 after crash involving 18-wheeler
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic is starting to move on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte but there are major backups after a serious crash caused slowdowns in both directions Friday morning. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-85 north between Graham Street and Statesville Avenue around 5:30 a.m., state troopers said. The...
Comments / 0