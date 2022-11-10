Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
Duke Energy Warns That Nicole May Not Be As Sweet As The Name Sounds
There are plenty of very nice women named “Nicole,” but Duke Energy is reminding everyone in Guilford County that the storm Nicole is a completely different matter. On Friday, Nov. 11, the storm is expected to bring some strong winds and heavy rains to the county as it passes through North Carolina.
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
Tornado watch extended, most canceled in Central NC; very low severe weather threat into evening
Tornado watch extended until 6:00 p.m.; most canceled in Central NC, very little severe weather threat going into the evening.
Piedmont Triad prepares for Nicole, braces for possible power outages, flooding
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies across the Piedmont Triad are making preparations for Nicole. Trucks at the Greensboro Maintenance Yard have been prepped, and crews are ready to respond when needed. They’ll be on standby for possible flooding and downed trees. On Thursday, FOX8 crews checked around the viewing area to see what people […]
Winston-Salem police investigating cause of house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were gathered on scene to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter....
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
Not again: 2 NC counties fall back into CDC’s COVID-19 orange zone
Two counties are back in the orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 in the communities on the newest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
North Carolina’s passenger trains set another record last month. Two big events helped
The Piedmont and Carolinian broke a passenger record that was set just a month earlier.
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina
Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
N.C. 12 remains open, ferry service suspended as multiple weather events impact the Outer Banks
N.C. Highway 12 remained open and passable as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 9, with some blowing sand and sea foam reported on northern Hatteras Island. The Mirlo Beach area north of Rodanthe, which is now bypassed by the Jug Handle Bridge, did experience some moderate flooding, and visitors are advised to avoid this area.
Winton-Salem police prepping to launch license plate reader
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is planning to implement a new technology system in hopes to decrease crime in the community. The agency has taken part in a Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) pilot program that would use automated license plate readers to identify cars. Officials said...
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
