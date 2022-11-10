ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Travel Maven

North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
BAKERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating cause of house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were gathered on scene to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
country1037fm.com

How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina

Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Winton-Salem police prepping to launch license plate reader

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is planning to implement a new technology system in hopes to decrease crime in the community. The agency has taken part in a Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) pilot program that would use automated license plate readers to identify cars. Officials said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
DURHAM, NC

