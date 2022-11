GAME 2(RV) NOTRE DAME VS YOUNGSTOWN ST. SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The (RV) Notre Dame men’s basketball squad (1-0) is back at it inside Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, when they look to make it a perfect opening week with Youngtown State (2-0) coming to town. Tip is set for 4 p.m. ET, on RSN. To check what channel the game is on in your area, click here.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO