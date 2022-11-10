ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Roach: 10-year fracture risk determines need to osteoporosis meds

Dear Dr. Roach: I am 77 and have been diagnosed with osteoporosis. I am taking Fosamax and taking all the steps recommended for strengthening bones. But I have two questions: First, is it possible to avoid a fracture without taking medication. Second, is it necessary to avoid coffee completely? I am confused about both questions, having read a lot of conflicting information online. I recently finished reading a book that strongly condemned osteoporosis medication, and have also read that coffee is OK, even good for bones; though, other sources say it leeches calcium from bones. I would appreciate some clarity on these issues.
RSV filling up pediatric beds, emergency room at Sparrow hospital

Pediatric RSV cases have created a shortage of beds at the University of Michigan Sparrow Children’s Center in Lansing, the second Michigan children's hospital in two days to announce it's been pushed over capacity by the respiratory syncytial virus. The University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann...
LANSING, MI

