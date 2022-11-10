Read full article on original website
4 Important Updates on the All-New 2023 Honda Accord
The Honda Accord was completely redesigned for the 2023 model year. Here are the key updates that you need to know about. The post 4 Important Updates on the All-New 2023 Honda Accord appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
Top Speed
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport
One of the last manufacturers you would expect to produce an off-roader is Honda. The brand is more famous for reliable family and city cars and not so much for its SUVs, which in most cases tend to be crossovers. However, after many years of the same old, Honda has come out with the all-new 2023 Pilot Trailsport. It is the largest and most off-road capable SUV the brand has ever produced. It features comfortable seating for a large family, Honda’s largest engine under the hood, and plenty of tech that increases its off-road abilities beyond those of a normal crossover. Here's all you need to know about it.
Truth About Cars
Judge Yourself Accordingly: Honda Debuts 2023 Accord
While some brands are running away from the full-size sedan segment as if it were populated with venomous rattlesnakes, others are re-upping their wares on a decently regular basis. The latest? Honda, with its venerable Accord. Just don’t think it’s going to make as much power as it once did,...
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too
If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
The Toyota Highlander has an excellent gas-powered engine. However, the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is better for multiple reasons. The post You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The New Honda CL500 Scrambler Can Take Anything You Throw At It
Honda’s 500cc lineup has garnered a lot of fans around the world, and for 2023, the Japanese giant is adding another motorcycle to it - the CL500 scrambler. For those of you who don’t know, the CL badge was borne by Honda’s first-ever scrambler in the 1960s, and 2022 marks 60 years of it. So in a way, the CL500 not only allows the company to attack the hotter-than-ever scrambler market, it also pays homage to the iconic CL.
Top Speed
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Features A Hellcat V-8-Rivaling Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust: Will It Win Over Purists?
The writing's on the wall, folks! The reign of the internal combustion engine is coming to an end! With the EV space filling up with high-performance cars from Porsche, Tesla, and others, it's time to face the cruel reality! Even Dodge has taken the plunge now, which is a hard pill to swallow because it was single-handedly keeping the "no replacement for displacement" momentum going all these years. Many people who have always preferred internal combustion engines are unhappy about this shift. However, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis seems unfazed by the scenario and is quite convinced that nothing will stop this change. He is prepared to "crash the party and do it differently than everybody else", and the Dodge Daytona SRT EV Concept is proof of that. It's still refreshing to see a CEO who isn't afraid to take risks and innovate, even in the face of criticism. With that much confidence, even purists and Mopar fans who are already skeptical and sad about the end of ICE-powered cars might have to change their minds about the muscle EV. But, there is also that nudging question: Will the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT survive the market?
Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster
Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
Top Speed
Honda Transalp XL750 vs Suzuki V-Strom 800DE - Battle Of The New ADVs!
The EICMA is in full swing and to no one's surprise, we’ve seen some cracking motorcycles on the opening day itself. Two headline-makers were the Honda Transalp XL750 and the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, both built to take the middleweight adventure segment by storm. Though both manufacturers want to take on European rivals first, the two motorcycles will unquestionably lock horns with each other, too. And in case you want to know which of these is more capable, here’s a paper-based comparison between the Transalp and the V-Strom.
New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame
Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
Flyin' Miata No Longer Offers V8 Swaps For The Mazda MX-5
Bad news: Flyin' Miata, the one-stop tuning shop for pretty much all things Mazda MX-5 Miata, has announced that its world-famous V8 swaps are no longer available. The news came via the company's website, where a statement posted on Thursday explained the sad reasoning:. "While Flyin' Miata has an extensive...
