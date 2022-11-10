The writing's on the wall, folks! The reign of the internal combustion engine is coming to an end! With the EV space filling up with high-performance cars from Porsche, Tesla, and others, it's time to face the cruel reality! Even Dodge has taken the plunge now, which is a hard pill to swallow because it was single-handedly keeping the "no replacement for displacement" momentum going all these years. Many people who have always preferred internal combustion engines are unhappy about this shift. However, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis seems unfazed by the scenario and is quite convinced that nothing will stop this change. He is prepared to "crash the party and do it differently than everybody else", and the Dodge Daytona SRT EV Concept is proof of that. It's still refreshing to see a CEO who isn't afraid to take risks and innovate, even in the face of criticism. With that much confidence, even purists and Mopar fans who are already skeptical and sad about the end of ICE-powered cars might have to change their minds about the muscle EV. But, there is also that nudging question: Will the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT survive the market?

3 DAYS AGO