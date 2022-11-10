This chain restaurant in Fresno is finally opening. How to get free stuff, including food

Ono Hawaiian BBQ will open its third Fresno location Friday.

The Hawaiian barbecue restaurant is taking over the former Del Taco spot on West Shaw Avenue near Brawley Avenue.

The restaurant has been in the works — and often covered in graffiti — for months.

It opens at 11 a.m. Friday.

As its name implies, the menu specializes in favorites from Hawaii, including Spam musubi. That’s the appetizer featuring a brick of rice and a slice of Spam wrapped in seaweed.

Dinner and lunch options include plates, usually rice and vegetables paired with a protein. Customers can choose from five kinds of chicken, barbecue beef, short ribs, shrimp, and more.

Mini meals, family meals and salads are also available.

The restaurant name, Ono, is pronounced “OH no” and means delicious.

Free food, third restaurant

The restaurant’s grand opening starts with a ribbon cutting and Hawaiian dancers Friday.

Throughout the day, customers who come to the restaurant can get a buy-one, get-one-free deal on food. There will also be giveaways of T-shirts, tote bags and pins.

Ono Hawaiian has more than 100 locations nationwide.

This will be the third in Fresno. A north Fresno Ono is at 8480 North Friant Road, in the Park Crossing shopping center.

Another is 5075 East Kings Canyon Road. It took over the former Del Taco in front of Walmart.

Details: Ono Hawaiian BBQ is at 3868 W. Shaw Ave. Hours have not been finalized yet, but other locations typically open at 11 a.m. and close between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Orders can be made online for pickup at order.onohawaiianbbq.com .