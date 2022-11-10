ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

This chain restaurant in Fresno is finally opening. How to get free stuff, including food

By Bethany Clough
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Ono Hawaiian BBQ will open its third Fresno location Friday.

The Hawaiian barbecue restaurant is taking over the former Del Taco spot on West Shaw Avenue near Brawley Avenue.

The restaurant has been in the works — and often covered in graffiti — for months.

It opens at 11 a.m. Friday.

As its name implies, the menu specializes in favorites from Hawaii, including Spam musubi. That’s the appetizer featuring a brick of rice and a slice of Spam wrapped in seaweed.

Dinner and lunch options include plates, usually rice and vegetables paired with a protein. Customers can choose from five kinds of chicken, barbecue beef, short ribs, shrimp, and more.

Mini meals, family meals and salads are also available.

The restaurant name, Ono, is pronounced “OH no” and means delicious.

Free food, third restaurant

The restaurant’s grand opening starts with a ribbon cutting and Hawaiian dancers Friday.

Throughout the day, customers who come to the restaurant can get a buy-one, get-one-free deal on food. There will also be giveaways of T-shirts, tote bags and pins.

Ono Hawaiian has more than 100 locations nationwide.

This will be the third in Fresno. A north Fresno Ono is at 8480 North Friant Road, in the Park Crossing shopping center.

Another is 5075 East Kings Canyon Road. It took over the former Del Taco in front of Walmart.

Details: Ono Hawaiian BBQ is at 3868 W. Shaw Ave. Hours have not been finalized yet, but other locations typically open at 11 a.m. and close between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Orders can be made online for pickup at order.onohawaiianbbq.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café

Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Hummus Republic – Now serving hungry customers in North Fresno

Downtown restaurant Hummus Republic has recently opened a second location in the former Wahoo’s spot next to GB3 on Palm & Nees. If you’re looking for something flavorful to eat, at a place that allows you to customize a meal based on your preferences, specific dietary needs, or you prefer a plant-based meal, you’ll really enjoy this place.
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo to debut IllumiNature spectacular

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced a re-imagination of the beloved ZooLights into a new cultural spectacular, IllumiNature. Zoo officials say that the new experience features handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the zoo. Many have been designed in various animals, shapes, and sizes. Guests will enjoy specially themed areas including […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking

The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno mom says a local business ruined her daughter's Quinceañera, filed lawsuit & won

FRESNO, Calif. — Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom says a local business nearly ruined her daughter's quinceanera and a judge agreed, ordering the business to pay up. “It’s been so long and I’m still in this nightmare that she had put me through. I want this to be over with, I want her to be out of my life already. Just pay us what you owe my daughter and that’s it," Ballesteros said.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price

Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Nephew saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old nephew saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Corland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
12K+
Followers
302
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy