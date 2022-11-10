Nextbase iQ Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--

Nextbase Dash Cams, the world’s leading dash cam brand, today announced the world’s first truly smart and fully connected dash cam, the Nextbase iQ, was named one of TIME’ s Best Inventions for 2022. The prestigious list honors products, software and services that are solving compelling problems in creative ways, evaluating each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2022, the Nextbase iQ is designed to fast-track next-generation connected-car technology, transforming the driver experience, making any vehicle smarter, safer and more secure. Leveraging the very latest AI-powered technology and offering real-time access with the opportunity to prevent or intervene from anywhere at any time through the Nextbase iQ app, Nextbase is establishing a whole new category of smart, connected technology for every car.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2022,” said Richard Browning, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Nextbase. “With roads statistically becoming less safe, longer vehicle ownership cycles and new car costs increasing, there is a real need for a product that delivers next-generation vehicle safety and security features to all drivers - not just those who can afford the very latest premium vehicles. As technological advancements continue to outpace OEM vehicle development cycles, Nextbase is delivering next-level driver safety, driver assistance and vehicle-security technology not available in the vast majority of vehicles around the world. Following our announcement at CES last year, we’re extremely excited to be heading back for 2023 to share additional big news about iQ ahead of its market introduction in the spring.”

TIME’ s Best Inventions research evaluated each contender on key factors including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. Alongside Nextbase iQ on the list of 200 were life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever - inventions that are “changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

“This accolade is a true validation of our brand’s overall mission,” said Browning. “Nextbase has become widely known as the number-one dash cam brand throughout Europe and the U.S. because we are constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of the dash cam category, innovating through software and hardware for the betterment of society as a whole. At Nextbase, we strive to create a better quality of life for all drivers through safer, easier and more accessible dash cam technology.”

iQ’s inclusion in TIME ’s Best Inventions list follows on the heels of Nextbase’s recent wins including: CNNUnderscored’s BestDash Cam of 2022, Techlicious Top Picks of CES Awards, Android Authority’s Best of CES 2022: Automotive Accessory,Techaeris Best of CES 2022: Best Auto Tech, Wirecutter’s Best of CES 2022, Rolling Stone’s Best of CES 2022 and more. See what Consumer Reports recently wrote about the Nextbase 622GW here.

For more information on the Nextbase iQ, visit www.Nextbase.com/iq-experience. For more information and the full list of TIME ’s Best Inventions, visit: time.com/best-inventions-2022

ABOUT NEXTBASE DASH CAMS:

Nextbase is a global leader in dash cam technology with more than 55% market share in Europe. The brand is also at the head of its category in North America just two years after introduction to the marketplace. Invented and perfected by technical aviation engineers, experienced in rigorous demands and testing expectations, Nextbase is dedicated to transcending the dash cam category, bringing high-quality dash cams that are backed, supported and tested by a team of technical engineers who always have the driver and safety of the road top of mind. Nextbase can be found in more than 7,500 retail locations in North America and Canada including Best Buy, Best Buy Canada, Walmart, Walmart Canada and Amazon. To learn more, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/ and follow along on Instagram at @Nextbase.

