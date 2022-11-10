ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana's DCFS head resigns after child dies from fentanyl

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services resigned Thursday, nearly two weeks after a second child died in Baton Rouge due to a fentanyl overdose — despite a warning to check on the baby, 10 days before their death.

Following the death of the 20-month-old — occurring just four months after a 2-year-old also died from fentanyl, even though doctors flagged risks to the child’s safety — outraged lawmakers called for the resignation of the department’s Secretary, Marketa Garner Walters.

Walters, who was first appointed to the position by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016, told The Advocate in early November that she had no plans to resign and would serve as long as the governor supports her.

Edwards announced Thursday, in a press release, that he had accepted the resignation of Walters who he said worked tirelessly to improve the state’s foster system and was “fueled by her passion to create a better future for all children and families across Louisiana.” The governor appointed Terri Porche Ricks, currently a deputy secretary, as the agency’s acting secretary.

“There is no denying that child welfare agencies nationwide are facing very difficult and complex challenges and Louisiana is no exception. Those issues include staff retention, high worker caseloads, increased substance and domestic abuse, and sadly the tragic deaths of innocent children,” Edwards said. “While there are no quick solutions, it is urgent that we find new and effective ways of addressing the problems to make certain we provide the help our families need and deserve and to move our agency forward.”

Edwards added that the state has “engaged” a third-party expert organization to do a “top-to-bottom review” of the department and make recommendations on improvements to policies, practices and personnel to ensure “we are serving the children and families of Louisiana in the manner they deserve.”

For months lawmakers and residents have demanded reforms in the department, which is tasked with keeping children safe.

Walters had acknowledged in news conferences and legislative testimony that the agency is in crisis, with an understaffing crisis while reports of abuse and neglect across Louisiana increase. In total, the department has more than 400 vacancies, with 174 of them in the agency’s child welfare department alone.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Associated Press

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
ARIZONA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center

Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said. Authorities did not provide details about the nature or severity of the injuries, or how long it took to bring the episode to an end. Order was restored after state police troopers and other law enforcement officers entered the facility, located in Adair County in south-central Kentucky, state police said in a news release. State police got the call for help at around 9:40 p.m. Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy