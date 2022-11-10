Teen killed when his motorcycle hits stopped car at high rate of speed, Clovis police say

An 18-year-old was killed when the motorcycle he was riding slammed into a stopped car, Clovis police said Thursday.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified him as Shane Voice of Clovis as the rider in the fatal crash.

Voice was headed north on Sunnyside Avenue approaching Sierra Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Investigators found Voice was traveling fast before colliding with the rear-end of a car that was waiting to make a left turn, police said.

Voice was pronounced dead at the seen, police said.

The others involved in the crash stayed at the scene and spoke with police, the release said.