Clovis, CA

Teen killed when his motorcycle hits stopped car at high rate of speed, Clovis police say

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

An 18-year-old was killed when the motorcycle he was riding slammed into a stopped car, Clovis police said Thursday.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified him as Shane Voice of Clovis as the rider in the fatal crash.

Voice was headed north on Sunnyside Avenue approaching Sierra Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Investigators found Voice was traveling fast before colliding with the rear-end of a car that was waiting to make a left turn, police said.

Voice was pronounced dead at the seen, police said.

The others involved in the crash stayed at the scene and spoke with police, the release said.

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

