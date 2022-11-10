ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia still looking for 1st Big 12 win over Oklahoma

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-6, 1-5), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (FS1)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Oklahoma by 7 1/2

Series record: Oklahoma leads 11-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma isn’t accustomed to being in this position, already having been eliminated from the Big 12 title chase. This marks the first time since 1998-99 that Oklahoma will not have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 wins. The Sooners still need one more win to become bowl eligible. Last-place West Virginia must capture its final three games to qualify for a bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel against West Virginia’s defense. Gabriel threw three interceptions in a 38-35 loss to Baylor last week. Still, his 16 touchdown passes are tied for second in the league. The Mountaineers have been decimated by injuries in their secondary, giving up an average of 40 points over the last five games and having made a league-low three interceptions all season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: RB Eric Gray is looking to surpass 1,000 rushing yards for the season. He has three straight 100-yard rushing efforts, six in all, and 902 total yards.

West Virginia: QB JT Daniels had season lows of eight completions, 22 attempts and 81 passing yards in a 31-14 loss last week at Iowa State. He’s thrown for five touchdowns with six interceptions over his last four games. Oklahoma limited Baylor to 132 passing yards last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams’ 2020 meeting in Morgantown was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. ... Oklahoma is 1-3 on the road this season. ... The Mountaineers have lost three straight. ... Oklahoma has beaten West Virginia every year since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. ... Oklahoma won’t reach the league title game for the second straight year, even if it wins its last three games. Texas, Baylor and Kansas State are tied for second place with 4-2 marks. All have beaten the Sooners. Texas and Baylor still must play one another. ... West Virginia was held to a season-low 200 total yards last week. ... West Virginia and Oklahoma have allowed a combined 849 yards of offense per game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

Garrett Greene Sparks West Virginia to First Big 12 Win Over Oklahoma

Morgantown, W.Va – An ugly day turned into an ugly game early on between West Virginia and Oklahoma. The sloppiness produced a scoreless first quarter that included the biggest offensive play for the Mountaineers being a pass of a scramble by Garrett Greene to Sam James with about two minutes left. Greene came in for starting quarterback JT Daniels towards the end of the quarter. This was likely just to get Greene some playing time and to add a spark to the offense, but Daniels was just 3 for 7 for 25 yards with an interception before Greene entered the game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

I Feel Bad for JT Daniels

Coming out of high school, J.T. Daniels probably never envisioned his collegiate career going like this. The former 5-star had his USC stint end due to injury, and then his time with the Georgia Bulldogs came to a close after Stetson Bennett beat him out. Now, Daniels can likely add West Virginia to his long list of woes in college.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Garrett Greene is Trust the Climb

After waiting three seasons, Garrett Greene finally got his chance today against Oklahoma. Coming off the bench, the Tallahassee native led the Mountaineers to their first victory over Oklahoma since 2008, 23-20. Greene, who finished the game with 138 passing yards and 118 rushing yards, had every opportunity to leave...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Football Forecast for 75 Game and WVU

(WOWK) — We saw several rain showers and thunderstorms today due to remnants of Nicole passing through. Cold air is moving in behind these showers, and here’s how it will affect the games tomorrow. We will see some lighter rain showers move in for the afternoon hours, but the rain will clear up by the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Hilariously Trolls Pitt After Blowout Win

Following an 81-56 victory over the Pitt Panthers, the WVU Men’s Basketball team took to Twitter to celebrate the win. In a hilarious turn of events, those in charge of the social media page decided to take a good jab at the Panthers. Honestly, whoever decided on this deserves a raise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Wheeling, WV

Wheeling might not be the first place you think of when planning a trip, but it is worth considering. The nickname for Wheeling is ‘The Friendly City,’ which will prove true once you visit and meet some of the locals in this West Virginia town. With many bars...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Wreck slowing traffic on I-79 in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. The crash happened around 8:41 a.m. Friday near mile marker 108. WV 511 says the southbound left lane is closed. There is currently no estimate on when it will be open again. Drivers should expect...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy