FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Related
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Holy Family gets commitment from Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 ATT Gansky
Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 attackman Aaron Gansky has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Holy Family University. High school: Highland Regional (Blackwood, N.J.) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack. College committed to: Holy Family University. Academic honors: Honor Roll. Expected major: Nursing Education. Why did you choose...
phillylacrosse.com
Former Haverford School coach Nostrant being inducted into NILCA Hall of Fame tonight
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 11/12/22 – From Press Release. Washington College head men’s lacrosse coach and alum John Nostrant, who spent most of his legendary coaching career at The Haverford School, will be inducted tonight into the National Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association (NILCA) Hall of Fame. The NICLA, which strives...
ESPN
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history
CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Temple fans storm the court twice after upsetting 16th-ranked Villanova
Fans celebrated Temple’s upset of 16th-ranked Villanova by storming the court at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia Friday night, only to do it all over again after a foul was called with 0.2 seconds remaining.
Temple News
Temple played so well in its win against USF, it got Bulls coach fired
Temple Football (3-6, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) defeated the University of South Florida (1-8, 0-5 The American) 54-28 on Nov. 5. It was Temple’s first 50-point performance since a 2019 season-opening victory against Bucknell University in 2019, further cementing USF’s low-level opponent status. The loser of the game...
Longboat Observer
High school football roundup: FHSAA regional quarterfinals
Sarasota High (5-4) won 30-20 over Manatee High (6-4) on the road in Class 4S. Riverview High (4-6) won 29-15 over Gulf Coast High (8-3) on the road in Class 4S. Sophmore running back DJ Johnson had rushing touchdowns of 43 and 21 yards. Junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson threw a 50-yard touchdowns pass to senior Luke Petitta and a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Charles Lester III.
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
4 men wounded in early morning North Philly shooting
Philadelphia police said four people have been hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue.
11 people held at gunpoint, robbed in home invasion near Temple University
Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery near Temple University in North Philadelphia. It happened Friday morning at an off-campus apartment, where a group of students live.
Where everybody knows your name: Checking out top neighborhood bars in Philadelphia
With so many bars to choose from in Philadelphia, it's nearly impossible to make a list that everyone can agree on - but Jessica Boyington is going to try!
papreplive.com
Fourth-down stops send Plymouth Whitemarsh past Chester
WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s defense faced arguably its toughest test of the season in the District 1-5A quarterfinals Friday night. The Colonials were matched up with Chester, a team averaging 37.2 points per game through 11 games. When the grades came back, PW passed the test with flying colors.
Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.
West Philly shooting injures 3, 1 in critical condition
Police are still investigating a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philly on Friday night that left two injured and one in critical condition.
fox29.com
Police: North Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
PHILADELPHIA - A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of W Somerset Street and North Park Avenue. Police say two 25-year-old men were sitting in...
4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section
Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.
vuhoops.com
Three Takeaways from Villanova’s loss to Temple
Villanova was out of sorts early against Temple. They allowed open shots, turned the ball over and gave up offensive rebounds. Early Eric Dixon foul trouble forced the team to play without their starting center for most of the first half. Even with these setbacks, Villanova was still able to erase a 13-point deficit and get back in the game. An impressive feat considering there were only two 3-pointers all game. Despite the effort, the ‘Cats were unable to complete the comeback, losing on a series of made free throws by the Owls in the final minute. This was no doubt a disappointing loss, but this program has dealt with early loses before and bounced back. Adjustments and improvements will need to be made however.
