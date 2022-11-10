ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Holy Family gets commitment from Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 ATT Gansky

Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 attackman Aaron Gansky has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Holy Family University. High school: Highland Regional (Blackwood, N.J.) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack. College committed to: Holy Family University. Academic honors: Honor Roll. Expected major: Nursing Education. Why did you choose...
BERWYN, PA
ESPN

Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history

CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
CAMDEN, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple played so well in its win against USF, it got Bulls coach fired

Temple Football (3-6, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) defeated the University of South Florida (1-8, 0-5 The American) 54-28 on Nov. 5. It was Temple’s first 50-point performance since a 2019 season-opening victory against Bucknell University in 2019, further cementing USF’s low-level opponent status. The loser of the game...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: FHSAA regional quarterfinals

Sarasota High (5-4) won 30-20 over Manatee High (6-4) on the road in Class 4S. Riverview High (4-6) won 29-15 over Gulf Coast High (8-3) on the road in Class 4S. Sophmore running back DJ Johnson had rushing touchdowns of 43 and 21 yards. Junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson threw a 50-yard touchdowns pass to senior Luke Petitta and a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Charles Lester III.
SARASOTA, FL
papreplive.com

Fourth-down stops send Plymouth Whitemarsh past Chester

WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s defense faced arguably its toughest test of the season in the District 1-5A quarterfinals Friday night. The Colonials were matched up with Chester, a team averaging 37.2 points per game through 11 games. When the grades came back, PW passed the test with flying colors.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
fox29.com

Police: North Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA - A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of W Somerset Street and North Park Avenue. Police say two 25-year-old men were sitting in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
vuhoops.com

Three Takeaways from Villanova’s loss to Temple

Villanova was out of sorts early against Temple. They allowed open shots, turned the ball over and gave up offensive rebounds. Early Eric Dixon foul trouble forced the team to play without their starting center for most of the first half. Even with these setbacks, Villanova was still able to erase a 13-point deficit and get back in the game. An impressive feat considering there were only two 3-pointers all game. Despite the effort, the ‘Cats were unable to complete the comeback, losing on a series of made free throws by the Owls in the final minute. This was no doubt a disappointing loss, but this program has dealt with early loses before and bounced back. Adjustments and improvements will need to be made however.
VILLANOVA, PA

