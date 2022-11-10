Planters Bank adds new board member

Planters Bank announced that Bryce Powers has been added to the Planters Bank Board of Directors.

A lifelong resident of the Clarksville area, Bryce returned home after earning a Bachelor’s of Civil Engineering degree from Auburn University in 1996. He worked as an engineer for nine years and still maintains his Professional Engineer’s License in Tennessee and Kentucky. He received his Contractor’s License and began Providence Builders, LLC in the fall of 2004. His goal is to bring a level of professionalism to the contracting industry that he feels is often missing. Powers strives to build projects that maintain value and integrity.

Bryce and his family are active members of First Baptist Church where he serves as a Deacon. Bryce is also a member of the Regional Planning Commission, graduate of Leadership Clarksville, past board member of Delta Waterfowl, past board member of the Two Rivers Company and past president and current board member of the Clarksville Home Builders Association.

While not working, Bryce enjoys spending time with his wife, son and daughter. He enjoys wood working, tinkering on his 1951 Chevy truck and being outside.

“It is with great pleasure we welcome Bryce Powers to the Tennessee Board of Directors of Planters Bank, Inc.” Suzanne Langford Middle Tennessee Senior Marketing Executive said.