KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
Oregon’s 2022 holiday shows bring back seasonal favorites and some new sugar plums
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without performances of such traditional favorites as “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol,” and other treats. This year, Portland-area audiences will find their stockings overflowing with joyful choices. Some venues are requesting that those attending continue to wear masks. Check websites for details.
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
pdxfoodpress.com
Flying Fish Co. Order now for holidays! Eat now to survive!
Confirmed: The guy who writes the newsletters knows how to make a screenshot. Hate to break it to ya bub, but Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means that all the HOLIDAY-holidays are right behind. Where does the time go? The days are long but the years are short. Hooboy. Better get your orders in now, for not only has our holiday special order form returned, it has returned with aplomb. And you will find it RIGHT HERE, where you can place your orders with aplomb. Place your orders for fish fillets, whole fish, oysters, shellfish, meat, and other things like eggs and ginger and seaweed. And do it all HERE. One more time for the people in the back…
Narcity
A Magical Pop-Up Bar Is Coming To Vancouver This Month & It Looks Like Santa's Workshop
The winter season is just around the corner and the holiday festivities are coming in hot — including this exciting Christmas-themed pop-up bar. Tinseltown will be open from November 18 to December 30 at the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria Drive and it looks just like Santa's workshop from the North Pole.
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
kptv.com
Portland Metro RV Show
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro RV Show is happening now at the Expo Center, and Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event Thursday morning. The 64th Portland Metro RV Show will take place from Nov. 10-13. For more information about the event, click here.
Clark County wants a new bridge, but not one with tolls
The plan is to replace the I-5 bridge that crosses the state line from Vancouver into Portland, but the Clark County Council says “no way” to using tolls to pay for it. The county argues the toll places an unreasonable burden on Washington residents. Currently, 78,000 residents commute...
piolog.com
Portland TriMet introduces new bus service, improvement for riders
After 13 years of research, planning and construction, TriMet’s new Frequent Express or FX service has taken to the streets of Portland. On Sept.17, crowds gathered at three locations along the 15-mile-long Division Street corridor to celebrate Portland’s first rapid bus route. FX buses come with a host...
KTVL
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state
OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
WWEEK
Demolition of the Roseway Theater Has Begun
After the Roseway Theater was devastated by an electrical fire last August, owner Greg Wood expressed optimism about rebuilding the beloved neighborhood movie house. But that prospect is looking far less likely than it did in the summer. As of now, what remains of the theater is in the process of being demolished.
Clutter-filled home heavily damaged by fire in NE Portland
No one was injured in the Thursday evening blaze that displaced the house's residents.A fire heavily damaged a home in Northeast Portland Thursday evening. No one was injured in the blaze in the Cully neighborhood. It is not immediately clear how many people were displaced. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 6:09 p.m. Nov. 10, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire near the intersection of Northeast Emerson Street and Cully Boulevard. The first arriving firefighters found smoke pushing out of the home under pressure at the eave line. There was a glow of fire in a window on the back of the house and firefighters forced entry at the back door. The second engine established a water supply. Crews found excessive clutter inside the home, which was making progress difficult. PF&R said there was concern that the fire had moved into the attic space, so crews opened access holes in the roof to allow water access. The fire was extinguished after about 10 minutes. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner
Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
Police release video explaining successful September search for 7-year-old Portland girl
In a video released by Portland Police Saturday, the bureau breaks down the process of finding the 7-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in September. The girl, Yamilet Martinez, was asleep the whole time until police found her less than a block...
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
These Portland neighborhoods helped Rene Gonzalez defeat Jo Ann Hardesty: Interactive map
Political newcomer Rene Gonzalez dominated two broad swaths of Portland and held his ground in a third and fourth to soundly defeat incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in Tuesday’s contentious City Council race. Gonzalez on Thursday held a 53% to 47% lead over Hardesty, who became the third commissioner...
Teen girl severely injured in shooting near elementary school in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 15-year-old girl was severely injured in a shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood of Northeast Portland and she is expected to recover. The shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon near Northeast 80th Avenue and Couch Street, in an area where it's more common to hear the sound of children playing at nearby Vestal Elementary School.
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus payments
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Do you know if you received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon over the summer? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading.
