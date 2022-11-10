Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO