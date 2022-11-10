ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

4-3-8-3, FB: 8

(four, three, eight, three; FB: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

