ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Minnehaha County votes red for auditor, commissioner races

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNPAL_0j6Gvnzv00

Minnehaha County residents voted Republican on Election Day in the county commissioner at-large and county auditor races.

Unofficial county election results were finalized early Wednesday morning, after ballot counting extended from Tuesday night. Voters elected Leah Anderson for county auditor and Gerald Beninga, Joe Kippley and Jen Bleyenberg for the three vacant county commissioner seats.

Anderson won 58% of the total votes in the county auditor race against Democrat Brian Wirth, who won 42%. Beninga, Kippley and Bleyenberg each won about 22% of a total 158,471 ballots cast in the county commissioner race, while Democrats Nichole Cauwels and Tom Holmes each had 17% of the vote.

Out of an active voter population of 130,838, a total of 75,570 ballots were cast Tuesday in Minnehaha County, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State.

"I'm happy that the county commission election was very positive," said Beninga, who was re-elected to commission with 12 years of experience on the board. "I frankly enjoyed the fact that the two other candidates that I got to know a little better were very positive and didn't have any negative campaigning going on."

Some of the negative issues top of mind for Beninga are finalizing the fairgrounds property and addressing CO2 pipeline concerns, along with other issues residents present to the commission.

Cauwels, one of the two Democrats that ran in the county commissioner race, said she wasn't surprised at the loss.

"It's hard for a Democrat to win," said Cauwels. "It's disappointing because I'm the only one who lives on a farm and also owns a business in town so I feel like I would've done a really good job."

Kippley, who will be working alongside Beninga for the first time starting next January, told the Argus Leader he was proud to have the confidence of Minnehaha County voters.

"My message is to thank Cindy Heiberger and Jeff Barth for their many years of service coming off the commission," said Kippley. "I learned quite a bit from them. Cindy Heiberger is a champion of the juvenile detention center and I hope to carry the baton forward to build the new facility."

Bleyenberg said in an email to the Argus Leader she was humbled and honored at the support shown on Election Day.

"I'm excited to serve to keep moving Minnehaha County forward as the best place to live, work and raise families," said Bleyenberg.

Anderson, who won the county auditor race, told the Argus Leader she had a group of poll watchers monitoring polling places on Tuesday. Her top priorities in the role will be transparency, communication and building relationships with constituents and employees.

"I am most thankful to God for providing me with this opportunity to serve Minnehaha County as auditor," said Leah Anderson.

She is looking forward to starting her term in March of next year and hopes to instill more confidence in the local elections process.

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Voter Turnout Average, Lines at Sioux Falls Polls Longer

354,670 of South Dakota’s 597,073 registered voters participated in this year’s general election, bringing statewide voter turnout to 59.40%. That’s about average for a midterm election but 5+ percentage points lower than 2018’s 64.89% and notably below the recent midterm peak of 73.7% in 1994. Voter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Are changes needed to voting in Minnehaha County?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you stand in line to vote in Minnehaha County on Nov. 8?. If you lived in Sioux Falls precinct 214 and voted at Eastside Baptist Church 6101 E. 49th St., there is a good chance you may have waited. In this precinct and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls City Council looks to improve downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4pm informational meeting, the council will hear reports from the Accessible Housing Authority board, as well the Homeless Task force. At the 6pm regular meeting, the council will consider a taxation ordinance...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Voters reject slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There won’t be a ban on new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls. According to results from the secretary of state’s website, the slaughterhouse ordinance failed to pass. With 71,833 total votes, “yes” had 48% (34,228) and “no” had 52% (37,605).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Lyon County Deputies Make Pair Of Felony Arrests Saturday

Lyon County, Iowa — Lyon County Deputies made two felony arrests on Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, a Lyon County Deputy responded to the call of an erratic driver. The call and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Permann on charges of: 2nd offense OWI, which is an Aggravated Misdemeanor; and Failure to Have a Valid Driver’s License. After being taken to the Lyon County Jail, Permann was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a prohibited item, leading to a Class D Felony charge of Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility. A passenger in Permann’s vehicle was reportedly cited and released on a charge of 1st offense Possession of Marijuana.
LYON COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kfgo.com

Sioux Falls man convicted in connection with large meth ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO/KELO) — A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of distributing a controlled substance and money laundering as part of a large meth ring. According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, Omar Perez-Ochoa, and 41-year-old John Radermacher, of Couderay, Wisc., were indicted by a federal grand jury in September.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
STANTON, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s retired democratic senator Tim Johnson is finally home after a two-month-long battle against the West Nile virus- news first reported by The South Dakota Standard. Tim’s wife, Barb Johnson, said they decided to go public with the news of his...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Brookings law enforcement getting ready for Christmas Kids and Cops

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas Kids and Cops started in Brookings with 8 kids. Now in its fifteenth year, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and Brookings Police Department are hoping to help 36 kids this Christmas. On December 14th, kids chosen from schools in the county will go on a Brookings Walmart shopping spree with law enforcement. Gifts will be wrapped and the family provided with everything needed for a Christmas meal. Monetary donations for Christmas Kids and Cops can be brought to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department, or mailed.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND

Jefferson rolls Harrisburg, claims first ever state title

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson football team has claimed the first ever team state championship in school history. In just their second season, the Cavaliers have climbed to the top of 11AAA with a 12-0 season, that concluded Saturday in the DakotaDome with a state championship. Jefferson rolled past Harrisburg in this year’s title […]
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy