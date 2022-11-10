ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Unpacks Best New Music Albums by Alvvays and Special Interest

Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Staff Writer Madison Bloom stops by to talk about a couple of records that were recently named Best New Music: Alvvays’ power-pop explosion Blue Rev and Special Interest’s glam-punk rampage Endure.
Hawkwind’s Nik Turner Dead At 82

Nik Turner, the English multi-instrumentalist best known as a member of space-rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. Turner’s Facebook page announced the news today: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.” Turner was 82.
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’

Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time

During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett

A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Duran Duran 20 best songs ranked for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction [PHOTOS]

I was 13 years old in 1984, and MTV was less than two years old. My friends and I were captivated by “music TV,” and never more so than when British band Duran Duran, which was composed of five good-looking men, captivated Americans with their exotic videos. “New Moon on Monday” was the first song that garnered my attention, and I joined millions of other screaming girls across the globe to become a “Durannie.” And now after a lengthy, undeserved wait, the band enjoys induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England, by guitarist...
“Nothing On But The Radio” By Gary Allan Will Inspire You To Dance

“Nothing On But The Radio” by Gary Allan is a composition of Brice Long, Odie Blackmon, and Byron Hill. In June 2004, the song was released as part of Allan’s album “See If I Care.” In December 2004, the song hits number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It would have been Allan’s third and last number 1 hit single. However, in 2013, Allan’s hit song “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” also peaked at number one. At the same time, “Nothing On But The Radio” was also on the 32nd spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later on, this song became a part of Allan’s Greatest Hits album. Furthermore, the song received an ASCAP Award in 2005 for being one of the most frequently performed country songs.
Remembering Low’s Mimi Parker With 6 Essential Tracks

Mimi Parker spent nearly 30 years in Low alongside her husband, Alan Sparhawk, anchoring the indie rock institution with her spacious drumming and plaintive soprano. She called on her training as a snare player in her junior high school band to come up with a sparse kit and minimalist style: Parker would perform standing upright behind a carefully arranged tom, snare and cymbals, using padded mallets and soft brushes to create gently pulsing, patient rhythms that served as a counterpoint to Sparhawk’s more anarchic guitar playing. As a vocalist, she sang as if she were a member of a larger church chorus, even when she was on lead. Her delivery was as unwavering and understated as her rhythms, offered with the tenderness of someone who might sing you to sleep—even when the music around her was more apt to score a waking nightmare.
Taylor Swift and Bleachers Share New Version of “Anti-Hero”: Listen

Jack Antonoff has offered a new version of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” with his Bleachers bandmates. The update of the Midnights single finds the producer lamenting the presence of “art bros” (instead of Swift originally singing about “sexy bab[ies]”). Find the song below. After...
