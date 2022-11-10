Read full article on original website
Maria BC Announces New EP, Shares Rachika Nayar Remix: Listen
Maria BC has announced that a new EP, Hyaline Remixes, will be out November 18 via Father/Daughter. As the title implies, it features remixes of songs from their new album, Hyaline. Today, Maria BC has shared Rachika Nayar’s rework of “ROF,” which you can listen to below.
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Unpacks Best New Music Albums by Alvvays and Special Interest
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Staff Writer Madison Bloom stops by to talk about a couple of records that were recently named Best New Music: Alvvays’ power-pop explosion Blue Rev and Special Interest’s glam-punk rampage Endure.
Stereogum
Hawkwind’s Nik Turner Dead At 82
Nik Turner, the English multi-instrumentalist best known as a member of space-rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. Turner’s Facebook page announced the news today: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.” Turner was 82.
How Jimmy Page Made His Guitar Sound So Heavy on Led Zeppelin’s ‘Black Dog’
Jimmy Page’s heavy guitars on 'Black Dog' happened because of a novel studio experiment.
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’
Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
35 Things You Might Not Know About 'Led Zeppelin IV'
To mark the record’s anniversary, here are 35 things you might not know about it.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Duran Duran 20 best songs ranked for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction [PHOTOS]
I was 13 years old in 1984, and MTV was less than two years old. My friends and I were captivated by “music TV,” and never more so than when British band Duran Duran, which was composed of five good-looking men, captivated Americans with their exotic videos. “New Moon on Monday” was the first song that garnered my attention, and I joined millions of other screaming girls across the globe to become a “Durannie.” And now after a lengthy, undeserved wait, the band enjoys induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England, by guitarist...
“Nothing On But The Radio” By Gary Allan Will Inspire You To Dance
“Nothing On But The Radio” by Gary Allan is a composition of Brice Long, Odie Blackmon, and Byron Hill. In June 2004, the song was released as part of Allan’s album “See If I Care.” In December 2004, the song hits number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It would have been Allan’s third and last number 1 hit single. However, in 2013, Allan’s hit song “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” also peaked at number one. At the same time, “Nothing On But The Radio” was also on the 32nd spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later on, this song became a part of Allan’s Greatest Hits album. Furthermore, the song received an ASCAP Award in 2005 for being one of the most frequently performed country songs.
Remembering Low’s Mimi Parker With 6 Essential Tracks
Mimi Parker spent nearly 30 years in Low alongside her husband, Alan Sparhawk, anchoring the indie rock institution with her spacious drumming and plaintive soprano. She called on her training as a snare player in her junior high school band to come up with a sparse kit and minimalist style: Parker would perform standing upright behind a carefully arranged tom, snare and cymbals, using padded mallets and soft brushes to create gently pulsing, patient rhythms that served as a counterpoint to Sparhawk’s more anarchic guitar playing. As a vocalist, she sang as if she were a member of a larger church chorus, even when she was on lead. Her delivery was as unwavering and understated as her rhythms, offered with the tenderness of someone who might sing you to sleep—even when the music around her was more apt to score a waking nightmare.
Jimmy Page Had 1 of His Yardbirds Bandmates Contribute to ‘Led Zeppelin I’ in a Unique Way
Jimmy Page relied on his former Yardbirds bandmate to contribute to 'Led Zeppelin I' in a non-musical way.
Taylor Swift and Bleachers Share New Version of “Anti-Hero”: Listen
Jack Antonoff has offered a new version of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” with his Bleachers bandmates. The update of the Midnights single finds the producer lamenting the presence of “art bros” (instead of Swift originally singing about “sexy bab[ies]”). Find the song below. After...
Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem at 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony: Watch
Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (November 5). Dr. Dre bestowed the honor upon the rapper during the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles. The superstar producer joked about how surprised he was to learn that Eminem was white and said that...
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Duran Duran Play “Girls on Film,” “Rio,” More
Duran Duran kicked off the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last night (November 5). The ’80s pop group was inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr., and performed a handful of their biggest hits, including “Girls on Film,” “Rio,” and “Ordinary World.” Watch it happen below.
The Led Zeppelin Album Cover Jimmy Page Disliked Almost as Much as ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Jimmy Page disliked one Led Zeppelin album cover almost as much as he detested the sleeve for 'Led Zeppelin III.'
The Raincoats’ Gina Birch Announces New Album, Shares Song Featuring Thurston Moore: Listen
The Raincoats’ bassist, Gina Birch, has announced her debut solo album. It’s titled I Play My Bass Loud and will arrive February 24 via Third Man. Birch has shared the new single “Wish I Was You,” which features Thurston Moore on guitar. It also comes with a music video directed by Birch’s daughter Honey. Check it out below.
