Wooster, OH

Dalton Church of Christ to hold fundraiser Saturday

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
The Dalton Church of Christ is hosting a fundraiser 5-8 p.m Saturday. Enjoy live music, a speaker, a raffle with items such has handmade jewelry and quilts, caricatures for a donation, food and more. The church is located at 2700 Akron Road, Wooster.

Community Policy