VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
03-13-21-23-37
(three, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $246,000
Cash4Life
02-04-05-06-58, Cash Ball: 4
(two, four, five, six, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-3-9, FB: 1
(three, three, nine; FB: one)
Pick 3 Night
0-9-1, FB: 1
(zero, nine, one; FB: one)
Pick 4 Day
4-3-8-3, FB: 8
(four, three, eight, three; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Night
9-6-6-8, FB: 1
(nine, six, six, eight; FB: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
Comments / 0