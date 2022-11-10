Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
seattlepi.com
Walz says Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
seattlepi.com
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
SEATTLE (AP) — Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Article continues below this ad. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce...
seattlepi.com
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Article continues below this ad. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee...
seattlepi.com
South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The crowd at South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s election night party chanted along with the Republican incumbent as he closed his victory speech with a Tim McGraw lyric: “I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”. It was a...
seattlepi.com
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office
PHOENIX (AP) — An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said.
Comments / 0