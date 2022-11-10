ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Day” game were:

6-6-1

(six, six, one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

