cbs17

I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

SUV fire damages electrical system at UNC parking deck

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV fire at a UNC parking deck Thursday morning knocked out power to the deck, a university media specialist told CBS 17. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the Dogwood Deck fire and put it out by 10 a.m. East Drive was closed between Manning Drive and Mason Farm Road while emergency responders worked on the incident.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85/40 crash, vehicle fire shuts down lanes near Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed following a crash on Interstate 85/40 near Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 135, near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road. The closure began at around 4:10 p.m. and maps currently show around five miles of traffic […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Smoking material caused Friday house fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in Durham on Friday was caused by smoking material that was not discarded correctly, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:25 p.m., 36 Durham firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at a house in the 300 block of Crabtree Avenue, a few blocks away from Duke Regional Hospital.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill

A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor

Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
SILER CITY, NC
chapelboro.com

Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store

A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

