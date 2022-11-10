Read full article on original website
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
New Bern Ave. closed amid Raleigh flooding; tree blocks part of Glenwood Ave.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Remnants of Hurricane Nicole hit Raleigh on Friday afternoon and evening, causing some flooding and damage Friday night. Just after 7 p.m., part of a tree fell on Glenwood Avenue, blocking at least one lane. The incident happened near Morehead Drive, which is just north...
WRAL
Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
cbs17
SUV fire damages electrical system at UNC parking deck
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV fire at a UNC parking deck Thursday morning knocked out power to the deck, a university media specialist told CBS 17. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the Dogwood Deck fire and put it out by 10 a.m. East Drive was closed between Manning Drive and Mason Farm Road while emergency responders worked on the incident.
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
Student biking on NC State campus hospitalized after getting hit by Wolfline bus
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday afternoon after getting hit by a Wolfline bus on the NC State campus. A university spokesperson said the bicyclist was hit near Dan Allen Drive and Yarbrough Drive. NC State Police said the cyclist is a student. Authorities took the cyclist...
cbs17
Raleigh police investigating early-morning crash with serious injuries, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash with serious injuries early Sunday morning. At about 2:38 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2100 block of Dandridge Dr. in reference to a single vehicle crash. When they got to the scene, police said...
Multiple people injured in reported fight, stabbing near downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported fight and stabbing on Glenwood Avenue. Around 2:15 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a fight in the 100 block of Glenwood Ave., near West Jones Street, where they found multiple people with stab wounds.
Interstate 85/40 crash, vehicle fire shuts down lanes near Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed following a crash on Interstate 85/40 near Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 135, near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road. The closure began at around 4:10 p.m. and maps currently show around five miles of traffic […]
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
cbs17
Man hurt in North Hills shooting in Raleigh, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two other shootings in Raleigh Friday night. Just before 12:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
cbs17
Sewer repairs in Wendell and Durham altering traffic, closing part of road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lanes will be reduced within the 1000 block of Edgemont Road in Wendell between Greenhouse Road and Coopers Hawk Trail for a sewer service repair. Repair is underway and estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. this evening, the City of Raleigh said. Access...
cbs17
Smoking material caused Friday house fire in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in Durham on Friday was caused by smoking material that was not discarded correctly, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:25 p.m., 36 Durham firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at a house in the 300 block of Crabtree Avenue, a few blocks away from Duke Regional Hospital.
WRAL
Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill
A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon. A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
cbs17
94-year-old woman dies in head-on crash near Raleigh-Durham International Airport, NCSHP reports
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say a 94-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a head-on crash near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. At about 7:34 p.m. Friday, troopers said they were called to Aviation Parkway near Airport Blvd. in reference...
North Carolina’s passenger trains set another record last month. Two big events helped
The Piedmont and Carolinian broke a passenger record that was set just a month earlier.
chapelboro.com
Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor
Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
chapelboro.com
Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store
A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
Driver killed when car hits wood pile, flips upside down near Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. — A driver was killed Thursday when his car hit a pile of wood and flipped over. Troopers told WRAL News they responded around 1:15 a.m. to Ranch Farm Road near Old Stage Road. According to the State Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding and didn't turn...
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
