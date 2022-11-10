ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Action News Jax

A1A back open after completion of emergency repairs, officials say

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County Emergency Management reported Friday morning that A1A has reopened after emergency repairs. STORY: Woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing baby from womb. Action News Jax told you Thursday about how a storm surge overwash from Tropical Storm Nicole created...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nicole sets back Davis Shores residents in Ian recovery efforts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Residents in the Davis Shores neighborhood of St. Augustine have not even recovered from Ian damage. Now, Nicole has set them back even further in their recovery efforts. A day after Nicole tracked through Florida, Davis Shores residents used Friday to survey the damage and...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes of Nocatee Parkway reopen hours after life-threatening crash

SAINT JOHNS, Fla. — UPDATED: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Nocatee Parkway at Davis Park Rd. is back open hours after a life-threatening crash. ORIGINAL: The St. John’s Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit had reported a significant traffic crash with life-threatening injuries in the eastbound lanes of Nocatee Parkway at Davis Park Rd.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: JFRD reports house fire in the Trout River area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast just after 3 a.m. Read live updates below:. JFRD reported a house fire in the Trout River area. 12:38 p.m., 11/10/22. Tornado Warning in effect for Camden and Nassau counties until 1 p.m. Disney World...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast

Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast are closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is none the less bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Flagler College floods as Hurricane Nicole hits St. Augustine

St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine sits more than 150 miles up Florida’s Atlantic coast from where Nicole made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was not spared much of same damage assessed throughout Central Florida after the storm. Photos and video from St. Johns...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Judge to decide if 'stand your ground' defense applies in deadly shooting outside Dos Gatos in St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing beginning Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case."
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
