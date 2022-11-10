Read full article on original website
Teams surveying damage at St. Johns County beaches, measuring coastal erosion after Nicole
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – Teams of surveyors are working to find out how bad of a hit St. Johns County took during Nicole. Officials are also asking residents and visitors to avoid “post-storm tourism” — not to go sightseeing in the storm-damaged areas while crews work.
A1A back open after completion of emergency repairs, officials say
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County Emergency Management reported Friday morning that A1A has reopened after emergency repairs. STORY: Woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing baby from womb. Action News Jax told you Thursday about how a storm surge overwash from Tropical Storm Nicole created...
St. Johns County residents asked to shelter in place during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern. Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.
Nicole sets back Davis Shores residents in Ian recovery efforts
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Residents in the Davis Shores neighborhood of St. Augustine have not even recovered from Ian damage. Now, Nicole has set them back even further in their recovery efforts. A day after Nicole tracked through Florida, Davis Shores residents used Friday to survey the damage and...
Evacuation order lifted in Flagler County, A1A still closed at Flagler and St. Johns County line
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials shortly after noon rescinded the evacuation order for the barrier island and started the process of closing the shelter at Rymfire Elementary School as the strongest effects of Hurricane Nicole have subsided. “We nevertheless urge residents to use caution, particularly along the...
Florida beachfront homes covered in sand following Hurricane Nicole
Coastal Florida homes were seen covered under several feet of sand in photos from officials following the destructive force of Hurricane Nicole last week.
Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes of Nocatee Parkway reopen hours after life-threatening crash
SAINT JOHNS, Fla. — UPDATED: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Nocatee Parkway at Davis Park Rd. is back open hours after a life-threatening crash. ORIGINAL: The St. John’s Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit had reported a significant traffic crash with life-threatening injuries in the eastbound lanes of Nocatee Parkway at Davis Park Rd.
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
Flooding saturates coastal areas of St. Augustine; damaged portion of A1A reopens
Hurricane Nicole significantly impacted coastal areas of St. Johns County on Thursday, and flooding was reported in many spots through the county and city of St. Augustine. A long stretch of A1A from Vilano Beach up into the Guana River State Park was closed where the road had been compromised.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: JFRD reports house fire in the Trout River area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast just after 3 a.m. Read live updates below:. JFRD reported a house fire in the Trout River area. 12:38 p.m., 11/10/22. Tornado Warning in effect for Camden and Nassau counties until 1 p.m. Disney World...
St. Augustine residents prepare for Nicole as streets flood, A1A closes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — High tide Wednesday morning turned Avenida Menendez into a stream as water breached the seawall and residents brace themselves for the second storm in a month and a half. A voluntary evacuation order is in place for low-lying areas. County emergency officials say if your...
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine reopens during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring rain and wind to the First Coast, the streets of St. Augustine are flooded. But the Bridge of Lions is now back open, a sign that things may be improving for the better. The Bridge of Lions was closed...
Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast
Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast are closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is none the less bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
Flagler College floods as Hurricane Nicole hits St. Augustine
St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine sits more than 150 miles up Florida’s Atlantic coast from where Nicole made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was not spared much of same damage assessed throughout Central Florida after the storm. Photos and video from St. Johns...
Memorial Park underwater as parts of Riverside, Avondale and Ortega flood during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Nicole lashed Florida on Thursday, roadways and yards flooded in the Riverside, Avondale and Ortega neighborhoods. News4JAX Insiders shared striking photos on SnapJAX of the storm’s wrath. In Riverside, flooding caused by Nicole made Memorial Park disappear. As of 1:30 p.m., the park was...
Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
Coastal Georgia begins picking up the pieces from Tropical Storm Nicole
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Coastal Georgia and left scattered debris, flooded streets and broken tree limbs in its wake. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was with neighbors as they started their clean-up process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There were...
