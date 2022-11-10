Read full article on original website
Why Pokémon Fans Think Ash Is On The Way Out
For over two decades now, the "Pokemon" anime series — arguably the most popular medium within the larger "Pokemon" franchise — has centered around Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his group of companions as he sets off on a journey to become the greatest Pokémon trainer there is. Even 25 years after the series' debut in 1997, the mainline "Pokémon" TV show remains extremely popular and among the most viewed animes in the world. For as long as it has been around, Ash has been the focal figure on which the series is based around. However, that may soon be coming to an end.
The Callisto Protocol Launches Star-Studded Prequel Series
"The Callisto Protocol" will finally be releasing on December 2, contrary to delay rumors otherwise, and gamers have good reason to be excited. Early previews have been raving about the spiritual successor to "Dead Space," with particular praise going to the atmosphere and combat of the game. While fans will have to wait another month to get their hands on this chilling experience, developer Striking Distance Studios has just unveiled a related project to tide everyone over.
Sonic Frontiers: How To Beat The Final Boss
Since his debut in 1991, "Sonic the Hedgehog" has been on a lot of adventures, but nothing has been quite like the brand-new open-zone RPG experience of "Sonic Frontiers." Many critics have been mixed on the new direction this game is taking, with some finding it to be overly ambitious while others think that it is a great step forward for the franchise. "Frontiers" puts a major focus on exploration, giving the Blue Blur room to really stretch his legs as he runs, jumps, and grinds his way across the Starfall Islands. It isn't all boost ramps and collectibles, however. There are also several massive enemies gamers will have to defeat across this 20-30 hour-long title.
Can You Pet The Dogs In God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally out and, based on critic response, it's nearly perfect. The sequel to one of the best games of 2018 builds and improves on its predecessor in almost every way. From story to visuals to combat, the new game surpasses expectations. On top of all that, this new adventure has something else the original didn't have – gloriously cute dogs (well, wolves technically).
Netflix's Dragon Age Series Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
"Dragon Age: Absolution," Netflix's long-awaited "Dragon Age" adaptation, finally has a release date. The streaming giant just dropped the first trailer for the "Dragon Age" animated series on Thursday, November 10, introducing viewers to protagonist Miriam and her story. Miriam and her crew are tasked with acquiring a blood magic artifact and keeping it out of the wrong hands. In a climactic trailer showcasing the main cast, cameo characters, and cryptic plot, Netflix revealed to fans that the show would be available to stream on Dec. 9, 2022 — less than a month from now.
The Gears Of War Movie Is Finally Getting A Fresh Start
Originally released in 2006 as one of the first exclusives for the Xbox 360, the first "Gears of War" came out of the gate with high marks from critics and fans alike. Following the game's universal acclaim, "Gears of War" eventually became a bonafide gaming franchise that spawned five mainline titles, three spin-offs, and a well-received remaster of the original 2006 entry. Because of this massive popularity, rumors about the gaming series being adapted for the big screen have been ongoing over the years, with Hollywood stars like Dave Bautista throwing their hat in the ring in hopes of a leading role.
Bella Poarch Fans Shocked By Divorce Reports
Viewers often feel a personal connection to streamers and other internet celebrities, just as they might with comedians or Hollywood stars, but that doesn't mean that they know everything about these entertainers' personal lives. In fact, many fans are finding out that some of their favorite streamers have been married for years. That's the case with Bella Poarch, the pop star gamer who just filed for divorce from a husband that many fans didn't even know she had. Now, the internet is grappling with a so-called "secret husband" scenario for the second time in recent memory.
Indiefoxx Finally Explains Why She Was Permabanned On Twitch
Back in mid-2021, Twitch was in the middle of the hot tub meta. While the controversial streams started fading out, ASMR streams took over, and Indiefoxx rose to fame. However, she was banned multiple times from the platform, and her last ban had tremendous consequences, including losing her Twitch partnership and being banned indefinitely. While some have criticized her content for being risque, no one knew why Twitch took the actions it did until now.
Kevin Conroy's Video Game Legacy Started With A Batman Sega CD Game
To many casual movie fans, "Batman" is either Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, or Ben Affleck. But to hardcore fans and video game players, there is no debate — Kevin Conroy is, and perhaps always will be, the definitive voice of the Caped Crusader. Those fans have been in mourning...
Everything Added In Marvel Snap's Warriors Of Wakanda Season
Despite being out for less than a month, "Marvel Snap" has already been a huge success for developer Second Dinner and Marvel. Similar to other virtual card games like "Magic: The Gathering" or "Hearthstone," "Marvel Snap" allows players to build up a deck of cards of all their favorite Marvel heroes to battle with others. In addition to impressing most critics, "Marvel Snap" also brought in over $2 million during its launch week despite being a free-to-play title (via Destructoid). And having completed its first season, Second Dinner is now moving on to its next chapter, which is all about "Black Panther."
God Of War Ragnarök: The Easiest Way To Beat Gryla
"God of War: Ragnarök" finally released in November 2022 and, by all accounts, it's nearly perfect. A touching story, amazing visuals, and polished combat round out a superb experience that has fans clamoring to rejoin Kratos and Atreus on another adventure. Along the way, players will face plenty of challenges, from puzzles to overcome to resources to gather. They'll also engage in more than a few tough fights, including an encounter with the evil giant Gryla.
Dave Bautista Makes His Stance On The Gears Of War Movie Loud And Clear
It's no secret that actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista really wants a "Gears of War" movie. Bautista has his sights set on a specific role, too: Marcus Fenix, the protagonist of the first 3 "Gears of War" games. For a long time, that dream felt distant for Bautista – not because of his abilities, but because of the state of the adaptation itself. A "Gears of War" movie was in the works back in 2007, but little information has surfaced since then, leading many to believe the project was dead in the water. Now, things are changing, and Bautista wants in.
What Happened To Fenrir In God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War Ragnarok" is the latest game from Santa Monica Studios that follows the god-killer Kratos and his son Atreus as they seek to survive in a hostile world inspired by Norse mythology. The previous game ended with the revelation that Atreus' mother was one of the Giants of Jötunheim and that he himself has a second name among the Giants: Loki. "Ragnarok," isn't just the title of the game. It's also the name of the Norse story for how the world of gods and men ends. The "God of War" franchise has always taken some major liberties with the mythologies that it takes its inspiration from, but it generally likes to include several of the major figures from the actual myths.
