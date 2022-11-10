Albion, Michigan Based Americana Group ‘The War and Treaty’ Delivers Knockout Rolling Stones Cover at 2022 CMA Awards

Read full article on original website
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Love Staying Warm Indoors At These Area Fun Spots
Autumn has been awesome in 2022. The forecast says it's going to change this week and the two week forecast is calling for hi temps no higher then the low 40's. I think fall and the weather it brings is here. It's time to start thinking about what you and...
Who Has the Best Takeout in Lansing?
You've got to eat right? Sometimes it takes a moderator, full session of congress, and possibly more to answer one of life's toughest questions: "What are we getting for dinner tonight?" Here in Lansing, we're blessed with some pretty good choices. Now, there are a ton of restaurants and I...
Seven-year-old soda maker from Kalamazoo makes semifinals in national beverage contest
KALAMAZOO, MI — “We start with fresh spring water, add real fruit, carbonate it and then we add a little bit of citric acid and we can it,” explains Good Soda CEO Beau Blackmon, age 7. It’s as simple as that, says the Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School first-grader,...
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and pedaling propaganda to its fanbase, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen. In it Bacon shares eyewitness accounts from multiple Michigan Stadium event and sideline workers who were so aghast at the way MSU players and coaches conducted themselves during last month's rivalry game that they felt compelled to reach out to Bacon unsolicited in an effort to let the world know how truly despicable Michigan State is.
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
Jackson family ready to help with Thankasgiving turkey need
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Finding a way to give back to their community. For Melissa and Jonathon Greene it’s a dream that started in their home garden during the pandemic. “I ended up doing what most people do when they have a garden is overproducing vegetables, so my husband built this big beautiful cart and […]
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's Husband
Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds Facebook page. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney on the Dee Ann Warner missing person case, is turning up the heat in pursuit of the truth. Since taking the case in March of 2022, almost a year after Dee was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home, Little has worked tirelessly to get answers for her family — and he’s been doing it pro bono. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
fox2detroit.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
First Snow Accumulation of the Season Expected in Lansing This Week
Ready for Lansing's first significant snow of the season?. Regardless of how you just answered - it looks to be on its way anyway. While there's debate on how much snow the Lansing area will see and when, there's relative agreement that there'll be some. The general consensus among forecasters with the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and Lansing area television stations is that Mid-Michigan can expect several rounds of intermittent snow beginning Tuesday (11/15) and continuing through at least Friday (11/18).
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
Free gas given in Jackson via Mama Tu-Tu initiative to help with rising costs
JACKSON, MI -- Cars wrapped around the Valero gas station on Francis Street as Jackson residents lined up for free gas. As more and more passersby stopped to see what was happening, visitors began video recording and calling their friends to let them know. Soon enough the entirety of the block was filled with cheering onlookers and lined-up cars.
