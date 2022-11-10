ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Business Insider

Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off

Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
Business Insider

Sen. Ed Markey wrote to Elon Musk saying someone impersonated his Twitter with a verified blue check. Musk responded, suggesting his 'real account sounds like a parody.'

Sen. Ed Markey said his account was "easily" impersonated with a fake account with a blue verification check. Musk responded to the complaint, saying Markey's real account "sounds like a parody." Musk laid off about half of Twitter's staff, including public policy staff who verify politician accounts. Sen. Ed Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).
TEXAS STATE
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL
POLITICO

A bright spot for Republicans

AN OVERLOOKED WIN FOR ANTI-ABORTION GROUPS — A pair of GOP victories on Tuesday threatens to undermine abortion access in Ohio and North Carolina, highlighting a bright spot for Republicans and anti-abortion groups amid an otherwise challenging election night, POLITICO’s Megan Messerly reports. Democrats’ loss of state Supreme...
OHIO STATE

