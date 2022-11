Zubrick Magic Theatre is a one-of-a-kind stage show that has captivated audiences in the EDGE District of St. Pete. It is so worth the trip from Tampa. The magical experience in the Sunshine State is now on display every weekend. These family-friendly performances are astoundingly immersive. Shows take place every Friday and Saturday, along with Thursday evening and Sunday matinees most weeks. See the full schedule and get tickets here.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO