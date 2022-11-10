ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

Changes coming in January to how Reynoldsburg does business

By Scott Gerfen
The Columbus Dispatch
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Starting Jan. 1, look for changes in the way the city of Reynoldsburg conducts business, thanks to voter approval of six charter amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot.

One of the changes means the president of Reynoldsburg City Council will be able to vote on more legislation; currently, the president may vote only to break a tie.

Another change means the Reynoldsburg Planning Commission and its board of zoning and building appeals will merge into a seven-member planning and zoning board.

“They are common-sense changes that will modernize our charter, and I believe they will improve the city and how it functions,” said Doug Joseph, who chaired the 2022 Charter Review Commission.

Every five years, a council-appointed commission is charged with reviewing and recommending changes to Reynoldsburg’s city charter. Council also must vote on what recommendations then are put before voters. Those proposed charter changes this year were Issues 37-42 on the ballot.

Other amendments receiving voter approval include:

Removing a requirement that the city appoint a director of public safety and allowing the police chief to lead the department should no director be appointed.

Clearly defining resolutions and ordinances, modifying the three-read, 30-day implementation period and streamlining the bidding and contracting process.

Allowing virtual attendance by City Council and board or commission members for special or emergency meetings.

Prohibiting any person or entity from using the initiative or referendum processes to receive a financial benefit or grant of power over economic or commercial activities in the city.

Joseph said allowing the council president a vote will “treat all members of council the same regarding voting on legislation and other issues, as well as assist in encouraging qualified people to run for president of council.”

In reviewing proposed amendments earlier this year, the Charter Review Commission rejected the idea of making elections for City Council, mayor, city attorney and city auditor nonpartisan.

Joseph said in June that the commission was divided on the issue, but most members were in favor of keeping party affiliations for election campaigns.

The commission also rejected a proposal to appoint the city attorney and city auditor and to establish an Elected Officials Compensation and Benefits Review Board, among others.

