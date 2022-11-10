ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets looking to regroup, unify amid dreadful start

By Brian Hedger, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYFrY_0j6GsBXo00

It’s time for the Blue Jackets to stop digging and start clawing.

Entering Thursday's faceoff against the Flyers, they'd dug a deep 3-9-0 hole with an ugly five-game losing streak, jumped straight to the bottom and now have to rally together to climb out. Management expects that to happen, but it’s fair to wonder how long the front office can wait before making some kind of change to either the roster or coaching staff.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen met with his team before practice Wednesday, imploring all within earshot to pull together.

“Everybody in that (locker) room cares,” said Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen. “You start blocking out the noise, because everybody’s got an answer. It’s an easy answer, right? ‘Just do this, just do that.’ Well, the answer is in that room. We’ve got to find it … us as coaches, them as players. Management’s on board. We’re trying to make this better, all right? There’s no magic dust to make it fixed, and there’s no magic system.”

The systems that the Blue Jackets run, both offensively and defensively, have been a struggle for players to execute consistently.

Goalies are facing too many shots, scoring chances and odd-man rushes. Coverages are being blown with stunning regularity. Goals are being allowed in bunches, turning a couple of close games into routs, and Larsen has recently noticed players “cheating” outside the team’s system for scoring chances.

That will make matters worse if it continues and is a telltale sign of a frustrated team spinning its wheels.

“They’re tough lessons right now, but we’ve got to start learning them quick, and you can’t cheat it,” Larsen said.

As of midweek, the Blue Jackets were last in the NHL in points with six. They’d also allowed a whopping 55 goals.

“There are going to be up stretches in a year, down stretches … but at the end of the day, we’ve got to start winning games,” veteran forward Gustav Nyquist said. “We’ve got to pull ourselves together here, find something and get out of it as a group.”

More key injuries

Scratch another couple of regulars from the Blue Jackets’ lineup, as Jakub Voracek (upper body) is now out indefinitely and center Sean Kuraly (upper body) remains day-to-day.

Voracek, who led the team with 62 points last season, is a stalwart for one of the top two forward lines. Kuraly centers a fourth line that Larsen has unsuccessfully tried to spark as an “energy” group during the first 12 games. Both were injured last weekend against the Avalanche in Tampere, Finland. Rookie forward Kent Johnson is also “nicked,” but Larsen expects him to be fine.

Brendan Gaunce, recalled from the Cleveland Monsters, is expected to fill Kuraly’s role while he’s out. Emil Bemstrom, also recalled from Cleveland, may step into Voracek’s spot at right wing on the second line.

“He handled it the exact way you want to handle that situation,” Larsen said of Bemstrom being assigned to the American Hockey League out of training camp. “I’m really proud of him for that and he’s earned himself back here. He’s going to have, probably, a pretty good role here as he gets back. We’ve got some injuries. We’ve got some guys out, some key guys, so (there’s) opportunity now for him. Hopefully, he’s able to seize that.”

bhedger@dispatch.com

@BrianHedger

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Columbus Dispatch

Loss of Zach Werenski adds more gloom to Columbus Blue Jackets' season | Michael Arace

The Blue Jackets fended off a late charge by John Tortorella’s Philadelphia Flyers, scored a couple of empty-net goals and posted a 5-2 victory in Nationwide Arena Thursday night. It was strong medicine for the Jackets, who had lost their previous five, and for CBJ fans, who were growing oh, so weary of watching their team get beaten like a rented mule, as Mike Lange used to say.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets vs New York Islanders: Five takeaways from gritty OT loss

ELMONT, N.Y. — The Blue Jackets were short seven regulars, including their top defense pairing, and five of them began the season in the American Hockey League. That’s important to note after the Jackets stood toe-to-toe with the New York Islanders in a 4-3 overtime loss Saturday night at UBS Arena, where a patchwork Columbus group nearly pulled off a stunner against a team that moved into second in the Metropolitan Division with the extra point.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy