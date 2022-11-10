November 10, 2022 – Otter Tail County, MN– In 2022, the Minnesota State legislature enacted a new law that allows for certain edible and beverage products infused with “THC” (tetrahydrocannabinol) to be sold in the state. THC is a chemical substance that is found in both hemp and marijuana plants. It is the substance that is responsible for the effects on a person’s mental state.

