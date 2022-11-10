Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
battlelakereview.com
City of Clitherall Gets All Lit Up
As part of the County Hwy. 5 road improvement this past year, Clitherall got 11 new lights going through town plus a few extra from here to Hwy. 210 which aren’t hooked up to electricity yet. Sure brightens it up!
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
fergusnow.com
Otter Tail County Asks for Pause on the Sale of THC to Fill Gaps in New State Law
November 10, 2022 – Otter Tail County, MN– In 2022, the Minnesota State legislature enacted a new law that allows for certain edible and beverage products infused with “THC” (tetrahydrocannabinol) to be sold in the state. THC is a chemical substance that is found in both hemp and marijuana plants. It is the substance that is responsible for the effects on a person’s mental state.
kmrskkok.com
Eilert Wayne Beyer
Eilert Beyer, age 79 of Cyrus, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Eilert Beyer will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Morris, MN. Visitation will continue...
kmrskkok.com
Cougars Fall To Panthers In Season Finale
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team had its 2022 season come to a close on Saturday afternoon in a 43-25 loss to Greenville University at Big Cat Stadium. The Cougars finish the season at 5-5 overall, with a 4-2 record in the UMAC. The rushing...
Comments / 0