Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Total War: Medieval II offers players large-scale battles across Europe during the Middle Ages, including factions from England to Egypt. It's one of the best strategy games for mobile, and today's release of the Kingdoms expansion takes the experience to new heights. Adding 24 playable factions alongside four stand-alone campaigns, it's well worth it for anyone who enjoyed the base game. We got our hands on this latest expansion to see it in action.

3 DAYS AGO