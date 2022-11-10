Read full article on original website
Polygon
Can you turn off Atreus and Mimir’s puzzle hints in God of War Ragnarök?
The Nine Realms of God of War Ragnarök are brimming with environmental puzzles blocking Kratos’ path: geysers to freeze, vines to burn, and light bridges to activate. And just as you might have wrapped your head around a puzzle’s solution, it feels like Atreus (always eager to prove himself) or Mimir will blurt out a clue.
dotesports.com
Where to get Glowing Embers in God of War Ragnarök
In God of War Ragnarök, some things necessary to progress are harder to obtain than others. The newest game from Santa Monica Studios offers players a vast array of different weapons, armor, upgrades, and more. As a result, every player has the possibility to make their journey through the Nordic realms unique, since it’s up to them what kind of gameplay and upgrades they use.
Father, What Are All The ‘God Of War’ Games In Order?
Why do you trying my patience with such frivolous questions? We are in the middle of a hunt. If you do not keep silent you will scare away our prey. The only game you should be thinking of is the ice elk that scampered off into the woods while you were talking.
IGN
Curse of the Sea Rats - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Get another look at Curse of the Sea Rats in this latest trailer for the game, revealing that the platform adventure is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2023. In Curse of the Sea Rats, embark on the epic journey of four prisoners of the British empire, transformed into rats by the notorious pirate witch, Flora Burn. To regain their human bodies, they will have to fight dangerous bosses, uncover the secrets of the vast Irish coast, and ultimately capture the witch who cursed them.
Medieval II - Kingdoms is the definitive Total War experience on mobile
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Total War: Medieval II offers players large-scale battles across Europe during the Middle Ages, including factions from England to Egypt. It's one of the best strategy games for mobile, and today's release of the Kingdoms expansion takes the experience to new heights. Adding 24 playable factions alongside four stand-alone campaigns, it's well worth it for anyone who enjoyed the base game. We got our hands on this latest expansion to see it in action.
Polygon
Flesh and Blood, MTG’s upstart competitor, has found strength in community
“I feel like my entire career I’ve been fighting this fight to bring recognition and respect and validation to tabletop,” James White said, staring intently back at me through his computer screen. Thirty minutes into our conversation, the co-founder of Legend Story Studios had quickly burned through his elevator pitch material for Flesh and Blood, the trading card game he launched from New Zealand in 2019. He was well off script now, digging deep into the emotions surrounding the hobby that had become his life’s work.
dotesports.com
All safe codes and locations in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign for ‘Gentleman Thief’ achievement
Achievement hunting can be a pain, especially when you’re just trying to enjoy a fun campaign like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While you might stumble upon parts of the achievement in your first playthrough, there’s no shame in going back into the campaign’s replayable missions to finish off some tasks.
Polygon
Final Fantasy 14’s big 6.3 patch adds new deep dungeon and main story this winter
Final Fantasy XIV is getting even bigger. In a developers’ stream on Friday, Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of the hit massively multiplayer online role-playing game, laid out future plans for the game in the coming months. The new 6.3 patch, titled “Gods Revels, Lands Tremble,” is scheduled to arrive early January.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn review
Graceful and steadfast, the grandfather of tactical RPGs has still got it.
Polygon
Battlefield 2042 is coming to Game Pass Ultimate as classes return
Beleaguered shooter Battlefield 2042 will be added to the EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate subscription services when its season 3 begins in a “few weeks.” Developer EA DICE made the announcement in a blog post detailing the changes in the coming season. Battlefield 2042 will arrive on...
