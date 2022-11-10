ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

How God of War: Ragnarok's Director Found Inspiration in Classic NES Games

God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and the series’ new director has revealed which classic games influenced his career. Speaking with IGN, Santa Monica Studio’s Eric Williams says five classic NES titles informed how he tackles the various elements key to building a successful game.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character

The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
IGN

Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok

We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
IGN

God of War Ragnarok's Thor Actor Took Inspiration From a Very Different MCU Character

If there's Norse Mythology involved, it's gotta involve Thor. God of War Ragnarok understands that fans know and love the God of Thunder thanks to his oversized role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the game gives Thor a prominent role. For voice actor Ryan Hurst, his interpretation fo the son of Odin was inspired by a very different MCU character, though: the Hulk.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok: 10 Important Side Quests (w/ Spoiler Tags)

There’s a ton of side content in God of War Ragnarok, so we’ve chosen 10 of the most important side quests (or favors) that you should tackle!. God of War Ragnarok sees Kratos and Atreus return to the Norse world to fight the likes of Thor and Odin, but there’s a lot of fun and rewards to be had by completing the sidequests. In this quick guide, we hope to tell you which ones to finish while spoiling as little as possible, so we’ve included time codes that tell you where to jump to if you’ve completed a certain main quest.
IGN

Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman In Animated Series and Arkham Games, Dies Aged 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the 1990s Animated Series, the Arkham series of video games, and more, has died aged 66. Announced on Facebook by Animated Series co-star Diane Pershing (who played Poison Ivy) and confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, Conroy died on November 10 following "a short battle with cancer".
IGN

How Namor Sets Up the X-Men in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Warning: full spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!. With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, audiences are introduced to Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), who is an important figure in Marvel Comics history and one that appears to have a key role in the MCU going forward. That is, of course, because he is a mutant with strong ties to the X-Men. We’re going to break down what we learned about mutants in the movie, how that can help introduce the X-Men to the MCU, and what Namor’s role will be in the MCU going forward.
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy Devs Show Off Its Expansive Character Creator

Hogwarts Legacy held a livestream where they showed off a bunch of brand new gameplay. In this video, the developers run through the fairly expansive character creator you'll get to play with when first booting up the game.
IGN

IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys

Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
IGN

BGMI Esports team S8UL signs Snax as Content Creator; MortaL and Thug Express Desire to Sign JONATHAN

Exciting new for fans of the BGMI esports team, S8UL, as they have just announced their latest addition to the team. The newest member of the team is Raj Verma, popularly known as Snax. He will be working as a content creator for S8UL Esports. Snax is huge in the Indian gaming scene, with loads of fans joining his streams daily. He has also proved his skills in BGMI during his time as a professional.
IGN

Wakanda Forever: 9 Burning Questions We Have About the Black Panther Sequel

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! If you haven't already, check out IGN's full guide to watching the movie and when it'll make its streaming debut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily one of Marvel’s most important Phase 4 releases. Not only does the film...
IGN

The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Trailer Shows Off Bloody Combat

Netflix has unleashed a new teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming four-part prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the trailer transports us back in time to offer a glimpse at an untold story from the Continent: the creation of the first prototype Witcher. The clips show sweeping landscapes, magic-wielding warriors, and lots of bloody combat, with Yeoh's character Scían declaring aloud: "All beginnings, all ends."
The Independent

‘I wasn’t emo about it, but I was OK with dying’: Kevin Smith on seeing the funny side of his ‘widow-maker’ heart attack

A Sunday evening in 2018: Kevin Smith was sweating profusely. The director had been feeling nauseous, too, but he’d put that down to the fact he was in the middle of filming two stand-up sets for a special. And then, in his dressing room at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California, he collapsed on the floor and vomited all over the tiles. At Glendale Memorial Hospital, Smith learnt he’d suffered a massive heart attack known as the “widow-maker”. Smith’s doctor put his chances of survival at 17 per cent. (The special, by the way, was titled Silent But Deadly.) “I...
GLENDALE, CA
IGN

Venom in Unreal Engine 5, James Gunn’s DC Plans, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

00:39 - Venom, Black Panther, and More in Unreal Engine 5. 02:27 - God of War: Ragnarok Graphics Modes Explained. 12:46 - James Gunn Teases his Plans for DC Studios. 16:14 - Warner Bros. Discover to Focus on Exisitng Franchises. 19:47 - Daniel Kaluuya Casted in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

