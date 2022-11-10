ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJSIAA football Group semifinals schedule for Public and Non-Public tournaments, Nov. 18-20

After three weeks of play, we’ve reached the Group Tournament stage of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic football tournament. The semifinal round games of the public tournament will be played will be played Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at Franklin High School and Cherokee High School. The North Jersey sectional champions will play their semifinals at Franklin, while the Central and South Jersey sectional champs will play at Cherokee.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 3 girls soccer title game

Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 3 title game this fall. Madeline Kellogg, Ramapo, Sr. The senior made two save in penalty kicks to give Ramapo, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, the edge in the shootout, 6-5, after a wild 3-3 draw with Cherry Hill West. Kellogg made a mistake at the end of regulation and was carded for taking a player out in the box. That led to a game-tying score that sent the Group 3 final into extra time. She came back and redeemed herself in penalty kicks though. First, she stopped a shot that would have won the game for Cherry Hill West. Then, two round later, she made another save to end the game and bring the title home for Ramapo.
NJSIAA Football: Group Championship brackets, 2022

The sectional tournament is behind us. A total of 20 sectional champions were crowned over the last few days, and now the attention shifts to the Group Tournament, where for the first time, the state is playing down to one true champion in each group. The Group Tournament begins next...
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals

Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
RAMSEY, NJ
FFX Coach’s Corner: Bryan Nixon discusses Liberty’s semifinal rematch against Buchanan

Liberty High School head football coach Bryan Nixon discusses his team’s upcoming matchup in the CIF Central Section Division I semifinal. The Patriots have a rematch of this season’s controversial game against Buchanan. The game in September was ended in the fourth quarter due to weather. Nixon discusses how his team moved forward following that […]
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
No. 5 Immaculate Heart girls soccer comes back, wins title in OT (PHOTOS)

The moment could have overwhelmed junior striker Alexandra Barry. It was her first state final and Immaculate Heart was in serious need of a game-tying goal with less than five minutes left in the regulation. In that spot, it would have been natural for the forward to force a shot and try to be the hero.
NJ
