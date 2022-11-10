Read full article on original website
Related
NJSIAA football Group semifinals schedule for Public and Non-Public tournaments, Nov. 18-20
After three weeks of play, we’ve reached the Group Tournament stage of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic football tournament. The semifinal round games of the public tournament will be played will be played Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at Franklin High School and Cherokee High School. The North Jersey sectional champions will play their semifinals at Franklin, while the Central and South Jersey sectional champs will play at Cherokee.
Girls Soccer: Group 4 final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 4 Ridgewood
GIRLS SOCCER: Watchung Hills vs Ridgewood (NJSIAA North Group 4 Semifinals) on November 8, 2022 — GROUP 4 FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls soccer photos: Ramapo vs. Cherry Hill West in Group 3 Final, Nov. 13, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 3 girls soccer title game
Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 3 title game this fall. Madeline Kellogg, Ramapo, Sr. The senior made two save in penalty kicks to give Ramapo, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, the edge in the shootout, 6-5, after a wild 3-3 draw with Cherry Hill West. Kellogg made a mistake at the end of regulation and was carded for taking a player out in the box. That led to a game-tying score that sent the Group 3 final into extra time. She came back and redeemed herself in penalty kicks though. First, she stopped a shot that would have won the game for Cherry Hill West. Then, two round later, she made another save to end the game and bring the title home for Ramapo.
Three stars of the match: Girls volleyball Non-Public A finals, Immaculate Heart vs. Paul VI
Talmadge is the best player in the state. She put that on display one last time for the championship, crushing 19 kills and five blocks. Talmadge ends her career with 747 kills.
NJSIAA Football: Group Championship brackets, 2022
The sectional tournament is behind us. A total of 20 sectional champions were crowned over the last few days, and now the attention shifts to the Group Tournament, where for the first time, the state is playing down to one true champion in each group. The Group Tournament begins next...
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer tops No. 4 Ridgewood for 1st outright title (PHOTOS)
The Group 4 championship trophy sat waiting at midfield on Sunday and as time continued to tick away, Freehold Township could not help but throw glance or two toward it every now and then. That title has been in their sights all season and the Patriots could not wait to grab a hold of it.
Girls Volleyball: Three stars from Sparta’s Group 2 final victory
With a 25-14, 25-16 win over Gov. Livingston in the Group 2 final the Spartans, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, captured their first-ever state championship in Franklin on Sunday.
No. 20 Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets revenge, beats No. 6 DePaul in Non-Public B final (PHOTOS)
The pass made contact with UNC commit Melina Rebimbas’ right foot and then she used that same leg to circle around the ball without touching it. That subtle fake was followed by a touch with her left foot and a few more dribbles followed before Rebimbas ripped a shot into the back of the net.
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
WATCH: Immaculate Heart celebrates winning Non-Public A girls soccer championship in OT
Immaculate Heart, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, came back on Sunday and beat Paul VI, 4-3, in overtime of the NJSIAA/Wawa Non-Public A final to win its second straight state championship. Junior Alexandra Barry scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime. Immaculate Heart took the initial lead in...
Under the leadership of two female coaches, Mendham boys soccer is on the rise
As head coach Lindsay Schartner reflected on Mendham’s 2022 season, her focus wasn’t just on its heartbreaking loss to Robbinsville in the Group 3 title game, but on how much she will miss coaching this group of players. “Our senior leadership was truly some of the most phenomenal...
Girls volleyball: Tight-knit Tenafly ends terrific run on a championship note in G3 finals
Note: This story will be updated with photos later on. Tenafly has been through it all together. The ups, the downs and over the past decade, have competed at each other’s side as teammates. Throughout the 2022 postseason, the Tigers fought to survive so they could play at least...
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
KGET
FFX Coach’s Corner: Bryan Nixon discusses Liberty’s semifinal rematch against Buchanan
Liberty High School head football coach Bryan Nixon discusses his team’s upcoming matchup in the CIF Central Section Division I semifinal. The Patriots have a rematch of this season’s controversial game against Buchanan. The game in September was ended in the fourth quarter due to weather. Nixon discusses how his team moved forward following that […]
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
WATCH: Haddon Township boys soccer celebrates their Group 1 title victory
Haddon Township is finally back atop the mountain of Group 1. Haddon Township, ranked No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, avenged last season state title loss with a 2-1 victory over Waldwick in the Group 1 state title game.
Westwood stops 2-point try in final seconds, edges Rutherford in wild N1G2 football final
Something had to give in a battle between one of the best offenses in the state playing against one of the best defenses in the state with a North 1, Group 2 sectional title on the line. It ended up being that the Westwood defense literally could not give another...
No. 5 Immaculate Heart girls soccer comes back, wins title in OT (PHOTOS)
The moment could have overwhelmed junior striker Alexandra Barry. It was her first state final and Immaculate Heart was in serious need of a game-tying goal with less than five minutes left in the regulation. In that spot, it would have been natural for the forward to force a shot and try to be the hero.
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0