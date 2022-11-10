Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two People Arrested for OVI in Same Car After Hit and Run
PICKAWAY County – Two people were arrested driving the same car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Pickaway County. Shortly after 11 PM Saturday night The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a crash on OH- 316 North of Water St in Darbyville.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple injuries reported in Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2500 block of Marietta Road for a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 7:45 p.m. According to initial reports from first responders, three individuals were involved in the crash, with one being a teen and...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Vandalia
VANDALIA — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Vandalia Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of Jewelstone Drive and North Dixie Drive to reports of a crash. On social media Vandalia Division of Fire said that two people were...
1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
At least 1 person hospitalized after crash on SB I-675 near I-70
CLARK COUNTY — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a crash on Southbound Interstate 675 near I-70 Saturday morning. Crews were dispatch the crash at around 11:20 a.m., the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to News Center 7. At least...
Multiple crashes reported overnight as temperatures drop around the Miami Valley
Freezing temperatures have made their way into the Miami Valley this weekend and police are reporting there have been multiple crashes in the area. The state Route 4 ramp southbound to Interstate 75 southbound was closed after a multi-vehicle crash according to Montgomery County Dispatch. US-35 Eastbound was shut down...
WHIZ
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Licking County
LICKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio–The Granville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash on Interstate-70 in Licking County. The accident happened around 11:42 p.m. on Thursday on I-70 near mile post 132 in Licking Township. Authorities said 82-year-old James Parker of Laurel, Mississippi was traveling westbound...
Police: Suspect arrested after chase, barricade in Madison, Franklin counties
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 47-year-old London, Ohio, man is in police custody Saturday after he allegedly led officers on a chase across two counties before barricading himself inside his car. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), officers from the West Jefferson post tried to pull over a 2002 Jeep Cherokee at approximately […]
OSHP: Man in custody after pursuit, barricade situation in Madison County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday. Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.
One lane open on I-70 in Licking County following fatal crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane is open on I-70 eastbound in Licking County between State Routes 79 and 13 following a fatal accident. A car accident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday involving a semi-truck carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup […]
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Sunday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dayton Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Salem Avenue near Kenwood Avenue at around 7:01 p.m. At least one person was transported by medics to the...
At least one hospitalized after Dayton multi-vehicle crash
2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that three vehicles were involved.
At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
Motorcyclist killed in western Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into another vehicle in western Franklin County Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:45 p.m. a 2004 Honda motorcycle was driving west on West Broad Street at the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue in Franklin Township. A 2010 Honda hatchback was heading east on West Broad Street and attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle struck the vehicle.
sciotopost.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year
Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Multiple fire crews have been called to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were dispatched to Mason Street near North Mathison Street at around 4:30 a.m., according to initial scanners. >>At least 1 person hurt in crash on State Route 4, CareFlight requested. Further...
Motorcycle crash in Franklin Township leaves one dead
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon. According to the county sheriff’s office, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2004 Honda Motorcycle driving westbound on West Broad Street was crossing the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue when a 2010 Honda […]
Beavercreek warns of traffic delays caused by installation of new water main
BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek is warning of traffic delays caused by the construction of a new water main. Beginning Nov. 15 the Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department will install a new water main along Grange Hall Road. Construction will start at Liebherr Drive and continue around 500...
Comments / 3