Read full article on original website
Related
fiddleheadfocus.com
AMHC welcomes Macek to senior leadership
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Ellen Bemis, CEO of Aroostook Mental Health Services, Inc., has announced that Julia Macek, LCSW, has joined the agency as program director of Behavioral Health and Integration in Aroostook County. The position was previously held by Lorraine Chamberlain, LCSW, CCS, who retired in November. “I...
Free Veterans Day Supper for Military Vets & Spouses in Presque Isle, Maine
Free Supper for Veterans, Current Military and Spouses + Public Invited. The Presque Isle Elks Lodge is having a free Veterans Day supper Friday evening, November 11 for Veterans, current military and their spouses. The public is also welcomed to attend. The meal starts at 5:00 p.m. in the Elks Lodge at 508 Maine Street in Presque Isle.
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
Court Orders New Trial For Man Convicted in 2019 Shooting in Presque Isle
A man convicted of attempted murder in a 2019 shooting at a Presque Isle residence will receive a new trial. The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of 34-year-old Jomo White, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia. The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County District Attorney made “improper comments” to the jury during White’s trial in 2021, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.
WMTW
Aroostook County election results: November 2022
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Aroostook County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
Beautiful Chalet with Waterfront Views of Long Lake in Madawaska, Maine
Waterfront views, spacious kitchen, cathedral ceilings, decks, wood floors and so much more at this beautiful home on Long Lake in Madawaska. This home is all about Aroostook County, Maine. When you think of a dream location in northern Maine, this is what you picture. Waterfront Property. The house has...
Moose Illegally Killed in Aroostook County; Bald Eagle Shot & Injured in Maine
Moose Illegally Killed and Bald Eagle Shot and Injured. The Maine Game Wardens are investigating a moose that was shot illegally in northern Aroostook County and a bald eagle that was injured in Mattawamkeag. Moose Shot and Found in Aroostook County, Maine. The moose was found in Township 13, Range...
Fort Kent Man Accused of Assaulting Woman with a Wrench
A Fort Kent man is behind bars after an alleged assault late Saturday night that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries. Fort Kent police officers responded to a local residence around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from what appeared to be someone in distress, according to Police Chief Michael DeLena. Once they arrived to investigate, officers heard yelling coming from inside the home.
Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine
For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
NECN
Police Seek Suspect After Dog Left Abandoned in Maine Home
Police in Caribou, Maine are searching for a person that left a dog abandoned in an empty home. The dog was found abandoned in a closet in a recently purchased home. Police say the home had been vacant for quite a while before it was bought. Police say the dog...
All Aboard the Wintergreen Express in Presque Isle, Maine
One of Presque Isle’s biggest holiday traditions is back again this year to bring joy and excitement to families and friends. On December 9 and December 10, the Wintergreen Express will take you on a magical ride to the North Pole to see Santa Claus. His elves will also be there to add to all the fun with hot chocolate, singalongs and a chance to decorate sugar cookies. Kids get to take home a souvenir jingle bell.
Search Continues for Missing UMPI Student
Police continue to search for a University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing a week ago. Twenty-one-year-old Chase Dmuchowsky was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus at around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24. He was driving a black 2008 Ford Expedition with California plates. The SUV was found later that night about 3 hours south near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with the engine running and hazard lights on. Police say the young man’s wallet and phone were not found in the vehicle.
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
wagmtv.com
Heavy Rain Tonight and Tomorrow, with Snow Showers Possible Sunday Night
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. High temperatures across the county saw quite the range thanks to the cloud cover in place over northern parts of the county. That’s where high temperatures struggled to reach the mid to upper 40s today. Through the central and southern parts of the county, sunshine made a filtered appearance through some clouds today, but it helped to warm temperatures up. High temperatures reached the lower 60s here in Presque Isle, whereas parts of southern Aroostook saw the mid 60s this afternoon, missing some record high temperatures by a couple degrees.
12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Threatening with a Gun in Ashland, Maine
12-Year-Old Male Arrested for Threatening with a Gun. The Ashland Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Monday for criminal threatening with a gun and other charges. Officer Daniel Rodgers responded to a complaint around 6:13 p.m. of a 12-year-old male telling kids he had a handgun at a trunk or treat parking lot in Ashland. The report also said the boy had fired the weapon earlier in the evening.
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0