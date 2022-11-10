ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou, ME

fiddleheadfocus.com

AMHC welcomes Macek to senior leadership

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Ellen Bemis, CEO of Aroostook Mental Health Services, Inc., has announced that Julia Macek, LCSW, has joined the agency as program director of Behavioral Health and Integration in Aroostook County. The position was previously held by Lorraine Chamberlain, LCSW, CCS, who retired in November. “I...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Court Orders New Trial For Man Convicted in 2019 Shooting in Presque Isle

A man convicted of attempted murder in a 2019 shooting at a Presque Isle residence will receive a new trial. The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of 34-year-old Jomo White, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia. The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County District Attorney made “improper comments” to the jury during White’s trial in 2021, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WMTW

Aroostook County election results: November 2022

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Aroostook County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Fort Kent Man Accused of Assaulting Woman with a Wrench

A Fort Kent man is behind bars after an alleged assault late Saturday night that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries. Fort Kent police officers responded to a local residence around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from what appeared to be someone in distress, according to Police Chief Michael DeLena. Once they arrived to investigate, officers heard yelling coming from inside the home.
FORT KENT, ME
Z107.3

Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine

For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
LIMESTONE, ME
NECN

Police Seek Suspect After Dog Left Abandoned in Maine Home

Police in Caribou, Maine are searching for a person that left a dog abandoned in an empty home. The dog was found abandoned in a closet in a recently purchased home. Police say the home had been vacant for quite a while before it was bought. Police say the dog...
CARIBOU, ME
Q 96.1

All Aboard the Wintergreen Express in Presque Isle, Maine

One of Presque Isle’s biggest holiday traditions is back again this year to bring joy and excitement to families and friends. On December 9 and December 10, the Wintergreen Express will take you on a magical ride to the North Pole to see Santa Claus. His elves will also be there to add to all the fun with hot chocolate, singalongs and a chance to decorate sugar cookies. Kids get to take home a souvenir jingle bell.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Search Continues for Missing UMPI Student

Police continue to search for a University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing a week ago. Twenty-one-year-old Chase Dmuchowsky was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus at around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24. He was driving a black 2008 Ford Expedition with California plates. The SUV was found later that night about 3 hours south near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with the engine running and hazard lights on. Police say the young man’s wallet and phone were not found in the vehicle.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Heavy Rain Tonight and Tomorrow, with Snow Showers Possible Sunday Night

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. High temperatures across the county saw quite the range thanks to the cloud cover in place over northern parts of the county. That’s where high temperatures struggled to reach the mid to upper 40s today. Through the central and southern parts of the county, sunshine made a filtered appearance through some clouds today, but it helped to warm temperatures up. High temperatures reached the lower 60s here in Presque Isle, whereas parts of southern Aroostook saw the mid 60s this afternoon, missing some record high temperatures by a couple degrees.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Threatening with a Gun in Ashland, Maine

12-Year-Old Male Arrested for Threatening with a Gun. The Ashland Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Monday for criminal threatening with a gun and other charges. Officer Daniel Rodgers responded to a complaint around 6:13 p.m. of a 12-year-old male telling kids he had a handgun at a trunk or treat parking lot in Ashland. The report also said the boy had fired the weapon earlier in the evening.
ASHLAND, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
