PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. High temperatures across the county saw quite the range thanks to the cloud cover in place over northern parts of the county. That’s where high temperatures struggled to reach the mid to upper 40s today. Through the central and southern parts of the county, sunshine made a filtered appearance through some clouds today, but it helped to warm temperatures up. High temperatures reached the lower 60s here in Presque Isle, whereas parts of southern Aroostook saw the mid 60s this afternoon, missing some record high temperatures by a couple degrees.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO