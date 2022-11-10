Read full article on original website
‘It was the doorway to understanding myself’: How a self-taught home cook in Redwood City channeled her heritage through her debut Thai cookbook memoir
There’s a Chinese proverb that says, “It takes 10 years of practice for 10 minutes of performance.”. For VC Tang, a Thai woman who grew up in San Francisco and now lives in Redwood City, the proverb rings true as to how her debut book, a cookbook-memoir called “Come Eat, Grandma! Recipes and Stories of Thai Home Cooking” came together.
Cider House Blues: All of the Peninsula’s hard cider makers have shuttered recently. Why?
Red Branch, South City and Redwood Coast cider makers are all gone. Here’s what happened. There are about 25 breweries in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and, as of last month, zero hard cider makers. Sunnyvale’s Red Branch Cider Company, San Carlos’ Redwood Coast Cider and South San...
An eight-car garage and an indoor ice hockey rink: A look inside Silicon Valley’s luxury homes
Even with the market cooldown, demand for homes priced at $5M and up remains steady. During a year that has seen a residential real estate market cool-down thanks to rising interest rates and other economic and political factors, the Midpeninsula’s luxury home market has not been immune from its effects.
