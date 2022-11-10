Read full article on original website
Indonesian officials: Russian FM Lavrov taken to hospital
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Three Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that the Russian...
Winter Challenges Set to Hit 'Already Low' Morale of Russian Troops: U.K.
Ukraine will likely assess the winter as an opportunity to continue to press the advantage against Russian forces, an expert told Newsweek.
African nations demand more money for removing emissions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — African nations want to increase how much money they receive from schemes that offset greenhouse gas emissions and are looking for ways to address the issue at U.N. climate talks currently underway in Egypt. Carbon offsets, where polluters can effectively cancel out their emissions by...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. More than two dozen climate activists protested to pressure industrialized nations to pay for the destruction caused by climate change in the most vulnerable nations. The protest Monday came as the United Nations’ climate conference enters its second and final week in Egypt’s seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. The protesters were seen...
EU set to pile more sanctions on Iran over crackdown on protesters
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday to impose more sanctions on Iran in response to what the bloc has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters.
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they vie for global influence. Both men are...
China unveils sweeping measures to rescue property sector
Chinese authorities have unveiled sweeping measures to rescue the country's struggling property sector, as regulators seek to offset years of harsh pandemic curbs and a real estate crackdown that have stalled the world's number-two economy. New home prices have been falling for more than a year, while demand is struggling to pick up owing to ongoing strict pandemic controls that have dampened consumer confidence. lxc-tjx/oho/qan
