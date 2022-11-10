Marietta 2022 Veterans Day parade canceled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

MARIETTA, Ga. — Hurricane weather and rain possibly blowing into Georgia Friday have forced organizers to cancel Marietta’s Veterans Day Parade.

The parade was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The event was canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicole and the impact it will have on Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says Georgia will feel impacts from Nicole on Thursday and Friday.

The organizer of the event, Kiwanis Club of Marietta, stated that they have been monitoring the storm for the past week, hoping it would take another path.

“Our first priority is the safety of our veterans, parade participants, and community; therefore, the parade and ceremony cannot continue under these conditions,” the organization said.

The organization thanked everyone for their commitment to participate in the parade and ceremony and to honor veterans.

“It was an honor working with you,” the organization said.

The parade has not been rescheduled.

